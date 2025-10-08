 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20302248 Edited 8 October 2025 – 13:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Neighbors,


We have just released a hotfix in response to recent reports and feedback. These are the changes made!

Tweaks

  • Gramps single target healing is now more responsive and will apply the first tick of healing faster

  • When switching to an item while a charged attack is already in progress cooldown will now transfer to the new item to prevent multiple attacks from happening instantly after weapon swapping. Applies to charged attacks

Bugfixes

  • Fixed a crash on startup after players were mistakenly given experience as a prop in prophunt

  • When a player is attacked by a magpie other players should now be able to attack that player

  • Fixed barricades not being able to be damaged by teammates

  • Fixed Doreen Fury rush audio lingering too long after the ability is over

  • Consecutive jumps are now more responsive

  • Parrying with a frying pan will now stun the attacker. Not the closest target. Can no longer stun friendly neighbors

  • Fixed Chads vacuum ability not applying a slow correctly. Changed SFX

  • Resized elements in the lobby browser to avoid overlapping text

This was a small little update, but stay tuned for some major news this week.

Enjoy!

- INVISIBLE WALLS


