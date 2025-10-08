Hello Neighbors,



We have just released a hotfix in response to recent reports and feedback. These are the changes made!

When switching to an item while a charged attack is already in progress cooldown will now transfer to the new item to prevent multiple attacks from happening instantly after weapon swapping. Applies to charged attacks

Gramps single target healing is now more responsive and will apply the first tick of healing faster

Fixed a crash on startup after players were mistakenly given experience as a prop in prophunt

When a player is attacked by a magpie other players should now be able to attack that player

Fixed barricades not being able to be damaged by teammates

Fixed Doreen Fury rush audio lingering too long after the ability is over

Consecutive jumps are now more responsive

Parrying with a frying pan will now stun the attacker. Not the closest target. Can no longer stun friendly neighbors

Fixed Chads vacuum ability not applying a slow correctly. Changed SFX