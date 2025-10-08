Hello Neighbors,
We have just released a hotfix in response to recent reports and feedback. These are the changes made!
Tweaks
Gramps single target healing is now more responsive and will apply the first tick of healing faster
When switching to an item while a charged attack is already in progress cooldown will now transfer to the new item to prevent multiple attacks from happening instantly after weapon swapping. Applies to charged attacks
Bugfixes
Fixed a crash on startup after players were mistakenly given experience as a prop in prophunt
When a player is attacked by a magpie other players should now be able to attack that player
Fixed barricades not being able to be damaged by teammates
Fixed Doreen Fury rush audio lingering too long after the ability is over
Consecutive jumps are now more responsive
Parrying with a frying pan will now stun the attacker. Not the closest target. Can no longer stun friendly neighbors
Fixed Chads vacuum ability not applying a slow correctly. Changed SFX
Resized elements in the lobby browser to avoid overlapping text
This was a small little update, but stay tuned for some major news this week.
Enjoy!
- INVISIBLE WALLS
Changed files in this update