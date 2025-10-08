v1.0.4
Gameplay Fixes 🎮
Fixed a major issue preventing saves from loading when laymen were constructing or moving rooms
Fixed rare edge case where laymen got stuck if a room was moved during construction
Fixed error when demolishing a newly built room with a layman still inside
Fixed monks breaking after a staircase was demolished mid-path
Prevented monastery modifiers from having a minimum bonus higher than zero
Fixed unsupported characters causing save failures
Fixed layman exceptions and freezes tied to construction timing
Fixed the Repay Loan button not working correctly when funds were too low
Fixed exploit where discounted furniture could be resold at full price
Competitions & Tasks 🏆
Fixed competition bug causing ale to disappear if player already had high ranks
Fixed error in Bockheim competitions caused by Mughali Pale Ale
Fixed Bishop task miscounting ale orders due to Lord market unlocks
Fixed achievement issues related to judges’ likes and dislikes
Fixed conflicting likes and dislikes in judges (applied to existing saves)
Fixed unlock error in the Schematics of the Blessed Hops
Rooms & Furniture 🏚️
Fixed depth issue where furniture appeared behind others
Fixed tooltips for furniture with limited slots
Fixed placement error when using Shift to place multiple items
Fixed double-click errors on room and furniture build buttons
Fixed issue where certain buffs or furniture added storage to ingredients not yet unlocked
Fixed buying error when florins matched discounted price but not full price
User Interface & Tooltips 🛠️
Fixed several localizations issues in Chinese and german
Changed position of the Game Paused banner and production icons
Fixed all setting toggles that didn’t update correctly
Changed UX in the Orders panel to stay on "Upcoming Orders" after accepting one
Fixed tooltip in Recipes UI that always showed traits as unresearched
Fixed trait percentages in Brewing UI to reflect all ingredient units
Fixed shopping list not displaying ingredients if pantry had the same price items
Fixed final segment of the Capital reputation bar not updating
Added tooltip to the Capital to clarify unlocks are needed from all three villages
Added option to increase text size by 10% (non-pixel fonts only)
