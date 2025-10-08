 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20302212 Edited 8 October 2025 – 12:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v1.0.4

Gameplay Fixes 🎮

  • Fixed a major issue preventing saves from loading when laymen were constructing or moving rooms

  • Fixed rare edge case where laymen got stuck if a room was moved during construction

  • Fixed error when demolishing a newly built room with a layman still inside

  • Fixed monks breaking after a staircase was demolished mid-path

  • Prevented monastery modifiers from having a minimum bonus higher than zero

  • Fixed unsupported characters causing save failures

  • Fixed layman exceptions and freezes tied to construction timing

  • Fixed the Repay Loan button not working correctly when funds were too low

  • Fixed exploit where discounted furniture could be resold at full price

Competitions & Tasks 🏆

  • Fixed competition bug causing ale to disappear if player already had high ranks

  • Fixed error in Bockheim competitions caused by Mughali Pale Ale

  • Fixed Bishop task miscounting ale orders due to Lord market unlocks

  • Fixed achievement issues related to judges’ likes and dislikes

  • Fixed conflicting likes and dislikes in judges (applied to existing saves)

  • Fixed unlock error in the Schematics of the Blessed Hops

Rooms & Furniture 🏚️

  • Fixed depth issue where furniture appeared behind others

  • Fixed tooltips for furniture with limited slots

  • Fixed placement error when using Shift to place multiple items

  • Fixed double-click errors on room and furniture build buttons

  • Fixed issue where certain buffs or furniture added storage to ingredients not yet unlocked

  • Fixed buying error when florins matched discounted price but not full price

User Interface & Tooltips 🛠️

  • Fixed several localizations issues in Chinese and german

  • Changed position of the Game Paused banner and production icons

  • Fixed all setting toggles that didn’t update correctly

  • Changed UX in the Orders panel to stay on "Upcoming Orders" after accepting one

  • Fixed tooltip in Recipes UI that always showed traits as unresearched

  • Fixed trait percentages in Brewing UI to reflect all ingredient units

  • Fixed shopping list not displaying ingredients if pantry had the same price items

  • Fixed final segment of the Capital reputation bar not updating

  • Added tooltip to the Capital to clarify unlocks are needed from all three villages

  • Added option to increase text size by 10% (non-pixel fonts only)



