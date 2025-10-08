v1.0.4

Fixed a major issue preventing saves from loading when laymen were constructing or moving rooms

Fixed rare edge case where laymen got stuck if a room was moved during construction

Fixed error when demolishing a newly built room with a layman still inside

Fixed monks breaking after a staircase was demolished mid-path

Prevented monastery modifiers from having a minimum bonus higher than zero

Fixed unsupported characters causing save failures

Fixed layman exceptions and freezes tied to construction timing

Fixed the Repay Loan button not working correctly when funds were too low