10 October 2025 Build 20302163 Edited 10 October 2025 – 17:46:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey folks, 

We’re dropping by to let you know our daily deal has just begun, so be sure to grab Islands & Trains while it’s 40% off! If that wasn’t enough to entice you, we’ve also just dropped a new update:

🚂 Improved train movement

💥Updated train collision handling (so they should no longer randomly explode)

💨Clicking between trains no longer sets them to full throttle (no more runaway trains)

🔊Train sounds now play from every train and won’t get stuck if a train is removed (no ghost trains either) 

We hope you enjoy this update and as always let us know your thoughts &  leave us a review 🌞

Hugs to all of you 🧡

Akos & Fabian

