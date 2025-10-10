Hey folks,
We’re dropping by to let you know our daily deal has just begun, so be sure to grab Islands & Trains while it’s 40% off! If that wasn’t enough to entice you, we’ve also just dropped a new update:
🚂 Improved train movement
💥Updated train collision handling (so they should no longer randomly explode)
💨Clicking between trains no longer sets them to full throttle (no more runaway trains)
🔊Train sounds now play from every train and won’t get stuck if a train is removed (no ghost trains either)
We hope you enjoy this update and as always let us know your thoughts & leave us a review 🌞
Hugs to all of you 🧡
Akos & Fabian
Changed files in this update