The newly added Level 21 "Endgame of the Abyss" takes place in the "Cave" scene occupied by termites.

*Level 22 can be challenged directly without completing prerequisite levels (including Free Mode - Jamais vu).

The playable character is the female protagonist "Pi Sicen" from her school days.

The Cave scene is procedurally generated, featuring infinitely possible structures.

In Story Mode, the scene is fixed and determined by seed and scale parameters.

The objective of this level is to defeat the Termite King and Termite Queen, and retrieve a pair of slippers from their bodies.

Both large and small soldier termites in the scene are highly aggressive and have a low stance. You need to select appropriate weapons to defeat them.

The Nasute Soldier Termite is a special type of soldier termite that can shoot a blob of purple substance, forcing the player to slow down.

Killed termites are recorded by category in the panel at the top-right corner of the screen.

Prepare yourself—this cave will later be occupied by all sorts of bizarre creatures.

This update also introduces a brand-new level-clearing method: item searching.

The Cave scene adopts a newly optimized physics engine, which significantly improves CPU performance.

*This is a scene the developer often dreams about: losing shoes without knowing when, then searching for them in all kinds of strange places.