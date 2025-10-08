 Skip to content
Major 8 October 2025 Build 20302146 Edited 8 October 2025 – 14:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Preface

Kept you waiting, huh. Chapter 3 "Deja-Vu" is finally unlocked, so the version number is simultaneously advanced to a new phase: 0.9.x. This version officially launches endless cave exploration and introduces the challenge of a true Boss that is completely free from the bipedal mode. Also arriving with this update are new weapons, skills, a host of optimizations, and fixes! Welcome to the Era of the Abyss!

 

Updates

Endless Abyss Exploration

  • The newly added Level 21 "Endgame of the Abyss" takes place in the "Cave" scene occupied by termites.

  • *Level 22 can be challenged directly without completing prerequisite levels (including Free Mode - Jamais vu).

  • The playable character is the female protagonist "Pi Sicen" from her school days.

  • The Cave scene is procedurally generated, featuring infinitely possible structures.

  • In Story Mode, the scene is fixed and determined by seed and scale parameters.

  • The objective of this level is to defeat the Termite King and Termite Queen, and retrieve a pair of slippers from their bodies.

  • Both large and small soldier termites in the scene are highly aggressive and have a low stance. You need to select appropriate weapons to defeat them.

  • The Nasute Soldier Termite is a special type of soldier termite that can shoot a blob of purple substance, forcing the player to slow down.

  • Killed termites are recorded by category in the panel at the top-right corner of the screen.

  • Prepare yourself—this cave will later be occupied by all sorts of bizarre creatures.

  • This update also introduces a brand-new level-clearing method: item searching.

  • The Cave scene adopts a newly optimized physics engine, which significantly improves CPU performance.

  • *This is a scene the developer often dreams about: losing shoes without knowing when, then searching for them in all kinds of strange places.

  • The app icon has been replaced with the themed conceptual illustration.

 

True Boss Battle Activated!

  • The newly added Level 22 "Dawn of the Awakening" is a Boss battle level, set in the brand-new scene "Cave Exit."

  • *Level 22 can be challenged directly without completing prerequisite levels (including Free Mode - Bygone Days as New).

  • The playable character is the female protagonist "Pi Sicen" from her school days.

  • The new Boss is a giant insect-like monster standing 3 meters tall.

  • The Boss has multiple attack methods, including:

  • Slashing and chopping with its forearms, inflicting Bleed or Burning [Fire] status. Chopping leaves high-temperature vents on the ground, which continuously burn and accumulate Burning status; after persisting for a few seconds, the vents explode, causing massive Burning status buildup.


  • Pinching and stinging with its tail pincers, inflicting Bleed status.

  • Sweeping strikes with its abdomen.

  • High-pressure water jet beams, inflicting Erosion [Water] status.

  • Spreading large areas of sticky substance, inflicting Erosion [Water] status; you cannot run in the area where the substance persists, only walk slowly.

  • A wide-range knockback attack when taking off.

  • Low-altitude sweeping strikes launched from high in the air, inflicting Bleed status and leaving a trail of fire.

  • Digging up rocks from the ground, rolling them with soil, and infusing heat to form a giant molten sphere.

  • Collisions with the lava sphere cause minor damage, and its rolling leaves a burning trail. After persisting for over ten seconds, the sphere explodes violently, causing massive Burning status buildup.

  • The Boss has 8000 HP and relatively high resistance to Water and Fire status effects.

  • The Boss only unleashes powerful attacks when its HP drops below a certain threshold.

  • The Boss’s chest carapace deflects incoming attacks.

  • The Boss’s head and abdomen are weak points—attacking these areas deals 50% additional damage and doubles Stun buildup.

  • When stunned, the Boss pauses its actions and collapses to the ground for 5 seconds.

  • Powerful attacks or quick consecutive attacks can force-interrupt the Boss’s attack animations.

  • The Boss will actively retreat to maintain distance from the player.

  • All status effects can be inflicted on the Boss.

  • This update also greatly expands the functionality of the UE System to handle more challenges in the future.

 

I’m Fed Up with Red Tape—Again!

  • Optimized the smoothness and transition of multiple animations.

  • Shortened the item pickup animations and reduced unnecessary stagnation after picking up items.

  • Added a buffer function to skill inputs, enabling smoother consecutive skill use or chaining skills after other actions.

  • The latter half of various skill animations can be interrupted and canceled with dodge or attack actions.

  • The latter half of the item pickup animation can also be canceled with a dodge.

  • Dodging is no longer restricted by current Stamina; it only deducts a maximum Stamina amount equal to that of a kick. If Stamina is insufficient, it will only be deducted down to 0.

 

Slingshot, Fire!

  • Brand-new skill subtype: Slingshot.

  • A throw-type skill that consumes ammunition and uses a unique animation.

  • Stones are no longer regular handheld weapons; instead, they are added as ammunition when picked up.

  • Multiple pieces of ammunition can be collected at once—all ammunition of the same type within a 2-meter radius can be picked up in one go, with a single-pickup limit of 20 pieces.

  • The ammunition count is displayed above the weapon inventory.

  • Brand-new weapon: Slingshot (a typical representative of the Slingshot subtype).

  • The Slingshot can be obtained in scenes with stones, such as the Museum and the Plaza.

  • "Hallow’s Hold": A giant blade located in the Stray King Boss battle scene.

  • It is embedded in intense flames, and the Boss’s water jet attack can extinguish the flames.

  • This is a one-handed slashing weapon; its skill is a throw [Slingshot]. Its attack deal Fire elemental damage.

 

A Sense of Achievement!

  • Several new achievements have been added to document every step of the player’s adventure:

  • First Lesson: Complete Level 1

  • First Encounter: Complete Level 5

  • It Takes Three: Complete Level 14

  • Deja-Vu: Complete Level 21

  • New Challenge: Complete Level 22

  • Release the Power: Defeat the Boss using "Hallow’s Hold" and clear Level 22

  • *After completing this achievement, you can use "Grasp of the Necromancer" for custom characters.

 

Underlying Program Optimization

  • Separated some scripts to reduce coupling, improving development and compilation speed.

  • Optimized the data structures of certain components.

 

Fixes

  • Fixed potential security issues in the Unity engine.

  • Fixed program crashes that could be caused by throw attacks.

  • Restored the missing controller vibration function.

  • Fixed foot jitter in skill animations.

  • Fixed wolf interaction issues in Level 20.

  • Optimized the center points of the Cane and Warning Sign weapons to make pickup animations more natural and accurate.

  • Fixed the non-functional lock-on pitch correction; hit positions are now more accurate than ever.

  • Corrected the unlock conditions for the "Tianya" and "Luori" weapons (which require achievements to unlock).

  • Fixed the bug where a single player attack could deal multiple hits at high frame rates.

  • Resolved potential performance issues caused by culling in the Plaza scene.

  • Reduced Burning damage dealt to UE-type enemies to 25%.

 

Postscript:

With the arrival of new scenes, new Bosses, new characters, new weapons, new skills, and new achievements, Eruption enters a brand-new chapter. In the future, you will encounter even more new content—novel, long-awaited, and unexpected! At the same time, existing content will continue to be improved and enhanced.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Eruption爆发 Content Depot 1028091
  • Loading history…
