Preface
Kept you waiting, huh. Chapter 3 "Deja-Vu" is finally unlocked, so the version number is simultaneously advanced to a new phase: 0.9.x. This version officially launches endless cave exploration and introduces the challenge of a true Boss that is completely free from the bipedal mode. Also arriving with this update are new weapons, skills, a host of optimizations, and fixes! Welcome to the Era of the Abyss!
Updates
Endless Abyss Exploration
The newly added Level 21 "Endgame of the Abyss" takes place in the "Cave" scene occupied by termites.
*Level 22 can be challenged directly without completing prerequisite levels (including Free Mode - Jamais vu).
The playable character is the female protagonist "Pi Sicen" from her school days.
The Cave scene is procedurally generated, featuring infinitely possible structures.
In Story Mode, the scene is fixed and determined by seed and scale parameters.
The objective of this level is to defeat the Termite King and Termite Queen, and retrieve a pair of slippers from their bodies.
Both large and small soldier termites in the scene are highly aggressive and have a low stance. You need to select appropriate weapons to defeat them.
The Nasute Soldier Termite is a special type of soldier termite that can shoot a blob of purple substance, forcing the player to slow down.
Killed termites are recorded by category in the panel at the top-right corner of the screen.
Prepare yourself—this cave will later be occupied by all sorts of bizarre creatures.
This update also introduces a brand-new level-clearing method: item searching.
The Cave scene adopts a newly optimized physics engine, which significantly improves CPU performance.
*This is a scene the developer often dreams about: losing shoes without knowing when, then searching for them in all kinds of strange places.
The app icon has been replaced with the themed conceptual illustration.
True Boss Battle Activated!
The newly added Level 22 "Dawn of the Awakening" is a Boss battle level, set in the brand-new scene "Cave Exit."
*Level 22 can be challenged directly without completing prerequisite levels (including Free Mode - Bygone Days as New).
The playable character is the female protagonist "Pi Sicen" from her school days.
The new Boss is a giant insect-like monster standing 3 meters tall.
The Boss has multiple attack methods, including:
Slashing and chopping with its forearms, inflicting Bleed or Burning [Fire] status. Chopping leaves high-temperature vents on the ground, which continuously burn and accumulate Burning status; after persisting for a few seconds, the vents explode, causing massive Burning status buildup.
Pinching and stinging with its tail pincers, inflicting Bleed status.
Sweeping strikes with its abdomen.
High-pressure water jet beams, inflicting Erosion [Water] status.
Spreading large areas of sticky substance, inflicting Erosion [Water] status; you cannot run in the area where the substance persists, only walk slowly.
A wide-range knockback attack when taking off.
Low-altitude sweeping strikes launched from high in the air, inflicting Bleed status and leaving a trail of fire.
Digging up rocks from the ground, rolling them with soil, and infusing heat to form a giant molten sphere.
Collisions with the lava sphere cause minor damage, and its rolling leaves a burning trail. After persisting for over ten seconds, the sphere explodes violently, causing massive Burning status buildup.
The Boss has 8000 HP and relatively high resistance to Water and Fire status effects.
The Boss only unleashes powerful attacks when its HP drops below a certain threshold.
The Boss’s chest carapace deflects incoming attacks.
The Boss’s head and abdomen are weak points—attacking these areas deals 50% additional damage and doubles Stun buildup.
When stunned, the Boss pauses its actions and collapses to the ground for 5 seconds.
Powerful attacks or quick consecutive attacks can force-interrupt the Boss’s attack animations.
The Boss will actively retreat to maintain distance from the player.
All status effects can be inflicted on the Boss.
This update also greatly expands the functionality of the UE System to handle more challenges in the future.
I’m Fed Up with Red Tape—Again!
Optimized the smoothness and transition of multiple animations.
Shortened the item pickup animations and reduced unnecessary stagnation after picking up items.
Added a buffer function to skill inputs, enabling smoother consecutive skill use or chaining skills after other actions.
The latter half of various skill animations can be interrupted and canceled with dodge or attack actions.
The latter half of the item pickup animation can also be canceled with a dodge.
Dodging is no longer restricted by current Stamina; it only deducts a maximum Stamina amount equal to that of a kick. If Stamina is insufficient, it will only be deducted down to 0.
Slingshot, Fire!
Brand-new skill subtype: Slingshot.
A throw-type skill that consumes ammunition and uses a unique animation.
Stones are no longer regular handheld weapons; instead, they are added as ammunition when picked up.
Multiple pieces of ammunition can be collected at once—all ammunition of the same type within a 2-meter radius can be picked up in one go, with a single-pickup limit of 20 pieces.
The ammunition count is displayed above the weapon inventory.
Brand-new weapon: Slingshot (a typical representative of the Slingshot subtype).
The Slingshot can be obtained in scenes with stones, such as the Museum and the Plaza.
"Hallow’s Hold": A giant blade located in the Stray King Boss battle scene.
It is embedded in intense flames, and the Boss’s water jet attack can extinguish the flames.
This is a one-handed slashing weapon; its skill is a throw [Slingshot]. Its attack deal Fire elemental damage.
A Sense of Achievement!
Several new achievements have been added to document every step of the player’s adventure:
First Lesson: Complete Level 1
First Encounter: Complete Level 5
It Takes Three: Complete Level 14
Deja-Vu: Complete Level 21
New Challenge: Complete Level 22
Release the Power: Defeat the Boss using "Hallow’s Hold" and clear Level 22
*After completing this achievement, you can use "Grasp of the Necromancer" for custom characters.
Underlying Program Optimization
Separated some scripts to reduce coupling, improving development and compilation speed.
Optimized the data structures of certain components.
Fixes
Fixed potential security issues in the Unity engine.
Fixed program crashes that could be caused by throw attacks.
Restored the missing controller vibration function.
Fixed foot jitter in skill animations.
Fixed wolf interaction issues in Level 20.
Optimized the center points of the Cane and Warning Sign weapons to make pickup animations more natural and accurate.
Fixed the non-functional lock-on pitch correction; hit positions are now more accurate than ever.
Corrected the unlock conditions for the "Tianya" and "Luori" weapons (which require achievements to unlock).
Fixed the bug where a single player attack could deal multiple hits at high frame rates.
Resolved potential performance issues caused by culling in the Plaza scene.
Reduced Burning damage dealt to UE-type enemies to 25%.
