9 October 2025 Build 20302086
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added a number of new visuals to events.

  • Fixed glossary content not updating when switching save slots.

  • Fixed the intent position of the allied troll.

  • Fixed the direction of visual effects for the allied Searer.

  • Fixed a softlock when trying to look for a bear in the “Down with Idols” event.

  • Fixed the spawn animation of the ArchDruid.

  • Fixed an issue where the Mad Dwarf would be unlocked in the glossary even if the player hadn’t encountered him yet.

  • Fixed an issue where Helga would be unlocked in the glossary even if the player hadn’t encountered her yet.

  • Fixed an issue where the background from the previous battle could briefly flash between event stages.

  • Fixed an issue with the hero’s health changing incorrectly during the “Batch of Eggs” event.

  • Fixed an issue with Bjorn’s hand display in Lycan form.

  • Fixed an animation in the “Abandoned Village” event.

  • Fixed several UI navigation bugs when using a gamepad.

  • Fixed an issue where the “Drunken Courage” event in the Strength tarot would open and immediately close after ending.

  • Removed battle effects appearing over the resurrection event in the Rotten Bog dungeon.

  • Fixed an issue where item descriptions were displayed incorrectly during death from instant-kill effects.

  • Fixed the character’s inventory animation after removing a weapon in an event (the hero used to keep pretending to hold the weapon).

  • Fixed an issue where all enemies on the battlefield could be chosen as the “random” target.

  • Added the option to manually switch between classic and portable UI.

  • Fixed an issue where it was impossible to select a trophy with a gamepad in the “Bored Demon” event.

  • Fixed an issue where one of the Frontier paths in Custom mode could become inaccessible.

  • Fixed a black screen when starting new runs in certain situations.

  • Fixed a freeze during the battle with the Keeper of Greed.

  • Fixed camera position on the map after exiting the well.

  • The “current ending” text in events (Mortis’s help) no longer overlaps with items.

  • Added sound effects to Custom mode UI elements.

  • In the Tower tarot card, adjusted path routing. It no longer leads to the steppes, since the required castle event is only accessible from the Rotten Bog side.

  • Fixed item highlight outlines in combat.

  • Fixed an issue with Bleeding being applied prematurely.

  • Class names now correctly expand instead of shrinking when the name is long.

  • Fixed an issue where Mortis could be replaced by other allies, leading to a softlock.

  • Fixed an issue where Vanadis could continue the game after dying from a Bomber’s barrel explosion.

  • Fixed an issue where, in the Abandoned Tavern event when playing as Bjorn, no journal entry was displayed.

  • Fixed an issue where the Hopelessness modifier did not trigger on elite enemies.

  • Fixed the interaction of the Golden Whistle in the Worm Trawling event.

Open link