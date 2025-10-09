Added a number of new visuals to events.

Fixed glossary content not updating when switching save slots.

Fixed the intent position of the allied troll.

Fixed the direction of visual effects for the allied Searer.

Fixed a softlock when trying to look for a bear in the “Down with Idols” event.

Fixed the spawn animation of the ArchDruid.

Fixed an issue where the Mad Dwarf would be unlocked in the glossary even if the player hadn’t encountered him yet.

Fixed an issue where Helga would be unlocked in the glossary even if the player hadn’t encountered her yet.

Fixed an issue where the background from the previous battle could briefly flash between event stages.

Fixed an issue with the hero’s health changing incorrectly during the “Batch of Eggs” event.

Fixed an issue with Bjorn’s hand display in Lycan form.

Fixed an animation in the “Abandoned Village” event.

Fixed several UI navigation bugs when using a gamepad.

Fixed an issue where the “Drunken Courage” event in the Strength tarot would open and immediately close after ending.

Removed battle effects appearing over the resurrection event in the Rotten Bog dungeon.

Fixed an issue where item descriptions were displayed incorrectly during death from instant-kill effects.

Fixed the character’s inventory animation after removing a weapon in an event (the hero used to keep pretending to hold the weapon).

Fixed an issue where all enemies on the battlefield could be chosen as the “random” target.

Added the option to manually switch between classic and portable UI.

Fixed an issue where it was impossible to select a trophy with a gamepad in the “Bored Demon” event.

Fixed an issue where one of the Frontier paths in Custom mode could become inaccessible.

Fixed a black screen when starting new runs in certain situations.

Fixed a freeze during the battle with the Keeper of Greed.

Fixed camera position on the map after exiting the well.

The “current ending” text in events (Mortis’s help) no longer overlaps with items.

Added sound effects to Custom mode UI elements.

In the Tower tarot card, adjusted path routing. It no longer leads to the steppes, since the required castle event is only accessible from the Rotten Bog side.

Fixed item highlight outlines in combat.

Fixed an issue with Bleeding being applied prematurely.

Class names now correctly expand instead of shrinking when the name is long.

Fixed an issue where Mortis could be replaced by other allies, leading to a softlock.

Fixed an issue where Vanadis could continue the game after dying from a Bomber’s barrel explosion.

Fixed an issue where, in the Abandoned Tavern event when playing as Bjorn, no journal entry was displayed.

Fixed an issue where the Hopelessness modifier did not trigger on elite enemies.