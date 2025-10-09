 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20302022 Edited 9 October 2025 – 05:46:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Our first game is finally out. Arcane Path started as a small idea between two brothers and grew into a dark fantasy roguelike deckbuilder with its own atmosphere and style.

We made it independently, step by step, learning as we went. It’s a personal project for us, built with care, passion, and many long nights.

Thank you to everyone who followed the project, played the demo, or added it to their wishlist. Your support means a lot and helped us reach this point.

Arcane Path is available now on Steam.

If you decide to try it, we hope you enjoy the game.

