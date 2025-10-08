 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20302011 Edited 8 October 2025 – 12:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Unity bug is pitched.

Game play updated. Now menu is hidden by default, and it can be actived by hitting dino.

Enjoy your dino land!

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3889491
