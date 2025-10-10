Deflects 50% of blocked melee damage. (reduced by enemy armor)

We have added an event based around the commander to the game.

Thrust damage increases with damage of Gwanggaeto’s Bow.

Shoots a marker arrow, followed by a rain of arrows at the marked position.

Gwanggaeto is the first ranged commander.

Gwanggaeto is related to Korea, however there is not a Korean Nation in game.

We have added the New Legendary Commander: Gwanggaeto.

Training Ground Level 11 is now blocked by City Hall’s Level 12 upgrade.

Clan Hall upgrade level 5 to 6 cost has been reduced from 10k Bricks to 100k Stone.

Players can no longer start friendly matches against enemies with a higher game version.

Fixed Khan Ability Radius skill unlock from Wladyslaw level 5 to Khan level 5.

We have fixed an issue with villager selection visuals in the tutorial.

We have fixed several display errors with the Tacticard menu screen.

We have fixed an issue causing the battlepass notification to appear when there is nothing left to claim.

We have fixed a display issue with the battlepass lock icon.

We have fixed a visual issue affecting all grenades.