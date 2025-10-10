Content
We have added the New Legendary Commander: Gwanggaeto.
Gwanggaeto is related to Korea, however there is not a Korean Nation in game.
Gwanggaeto is the first ranged commander.
Arrow Volley Ability
Shoots a marker arrow, followed by a rain of arrows at the marked position.
Deals one-time AoE damage like a grenade.
Thrust damage increases with damage of Gwanggaeto’s Bow.
We have added an event based around the commander to the game.
New Item: Double Arc Shield.
Deflects 50% of blocked melee damage. (reduced by enemy armor)
Balancing
Clan Hall upgrade level 5 to 6 cost has been reduced from 10k Bricks to 100k Stone.
Training Ground Level 11 is now blocked by City Hall’s Level 12 upgrade.
Bug Fixing
Players can no longer start friendly matches against enemies with a higher game version.
Fixed Khan Ability Radius skill unlock from Wladyslaw level 5 to Khan level 5.
We have fixed an issue with villager selection visuals in the tutorial.
We have fixed several display errors with the Tacticard menu screen.
We have fixed an issue causing the battlepass notification to appear when there is nothing left to claim.
We have fixed a display issue with the battlepass lock icon.
We have fixed a visual issue affecting all grenades.
We have fixed 3 issues regarding the Poison the Well Tacticard.
The applied damage was 2% DPS instead of 1%, this has been fixed.
Epic and Legendary rarities incorrectly had a 50% longer duration by default, which should only occur when a synergy is active. This has been fixed.
The card did not apply “Crippling Poison”, it now does.
Gwanggaeto Event:
The event will run from:
The Event begins October 9th.
The Event ends October 28th.
The event has multiple different sections:
Campaign.
Quests.
Battlepass.
Shop.
Event Currencies
The event has four special event currencies:
Provisions, which act as campaign mission tickets.
Trade Goods, which act as 3 event specific currencies.
Trade Goods are used to unlock new nodes or chapters in the campaign.
There is a trade good for each rarity above uncommon.
The main source is the various event quests.
The three trade goods are Pottery, Glass Beads and Bronze Mirrors.
New: premium currency royal seals
Used to buy high end items in the event shops
Sources
Expansive campaign missions: 14
hardcore quests: 1
event pass: 3
shop: 12
total: 30
These reset at end of the event.
Leftovers can be sold for 1500 coins.
Campaign
The event’s main activity is the campaign.
The event campaign has 3 chapters, with each chapter is unlocked on a different week. The previous chapter must be completed to access the next.
Campaign Nodes
The campaign has several different types of nodes:
Regular repeatable battles.
Boss battles.
Gates: The Player donates a number of event specific resources to unlock nodes.
Event ticket nodes.
Type A: Farm: Player receives provisions every X hours.
Type B: One-time reward: Player receives provisions once, when collecting the node.
Event resource traders: Players can trade in every X hours.
The campaign has 2 different kind of paths:
main path: normal line.
optional side path: dotted line.
There are 2 types of quests for the event:
Daily, reset every day.
Achievements, which are available throughout the entire event.
Customizations
Icons:
Border:
Available in Battlepass.
