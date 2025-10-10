 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 October 2025 Build 20301991 Edited 11 October 2025 – 01:13:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Content

  • We have added the New Legendary Commander: Gwanggaeto.

    • Gwanggaeto is related to Korea, however there is not a Korean Nation in game.

    • Gwanggaeto is the first ranged commander.

      • Arrow Volley Ability

        • Shoots a marker arrow, followed by a rain of arrows at the marked position.

        • Deals one-time AoE damage like a grenade.

        • Thrust damage increases with damage of Gwanggaeto’s Bow.

  • We have added an event based around the commander to the game.

  • New Item: Double Arc Shield.

    • Deflects 50% of blocked melee damage. (reduced by enemy armor)

Balancing

  • Clan Hall upgrade level 5 to 6 cost has been reduced from 10k Bricks to 100k Stone.

  • Training Ground Level 11 is now blocked by City Hall’s Level 12 upgrade.

Bug Fixing

  • Players can no longer start friendly matches against enemies with a higher game version.

  • Fixed Khan Ability Radius skill unlock from Wladyslaw level 5 to Khan level 5.

  • We have fixed an issue with villager selection visuals in the tutorial.

  • We have fixed several display errors with the Tacticard menu screen.

  • We have fixed an issue causing the battlepass notification to appear when there is nothing left to claim.

  • We have fixed a display issue with the battlepass lock icon.

  • We have fixed a visual issue affecting all grenades.

  • We have fixed 3 issues regarding the Poison the Well Tacticard.

    • The applied damage was 2% DPS instead of 1%, this has been fixed.

    • Epic and Legendary rarities incorrectly had a 50% longer duration by default, which should only occur when a synergy is active. This has been fixed.

    • The card did not apply “Crippling Poison”, it now does.

Gwanggaeto Event:

The event will run from:

  • The Event begins October 9th.

  • The Event ends October 28th.

The event has multiple different sections:

  • Campaign.

  • Quests.

  • Battlepass.

  • Shop.

Event Currencies

The event has four special event currencies:

  • Provisions, which act as campaign mission tickets.

  • Trade Goods, which act as 3 event specific currencies.

    • Trade Goods are used to unlock new nodes or chapters in the campaign.

    • There is a trade good for each rarity above uncommon.

    • The main source is the various event quests.

  • The three trade goods are Pottery, Glass Beads and Bronze Mirrors.

  • New: premium currency royal seals

    • Used to buy high end items in the event shops

    • Sources

      • Expansive campaign missions: 14

      • hardcore quests: 1

      • event pass: 3

      • shop: 12

      • total: 30

    • These reset at end of the event.

      • Leftovers can be sold for 1500 coins.

Campaign

  • The event’s main activity is the campaign.

    • The event campaign has 3 chapters, with each chapter is unlocked on a different week. The previous chapter must be completed to access the next.

Campaign Nodes

  • The campaign has several different types of nodes:

    • Regular repeatable battles.

    • Boss battles.

    • Gates: The Player donates a number of event specific resources to unlock nodes.

    • Event ticket nodes.

      • Type A: Farm: Player receives provisions every X hours.

      • Type B: One-time reward: Player receives provisions once, when collecting the node.

    • Event resource traders: Players can trade in every X hours.

The campaign has 2 different kind of paths:

  • main path: normal line.

  • optional side path: dotted line.

There are 2 types of quests for the event:

  • Daily, reset every day.

  • Achievements, which are available throughout the entire event.

Customizations

Icons:

Border:

  • Available in Battlepass.

Banner Shapes:

Banner Patterns:

Changed files in this update

Depot 3247201
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link