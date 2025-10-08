Added Special Event content - @the reader: please act surprised 🎃

Added Scenario high scores are shown now in the Scenario selection (just new games or loaded save games)

Upgraded Unity Engine to address critical Unity security issue Unity CVE-2025-59489 for more details on the issue visit: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01 FYI: Steam already released a new Steam Client version blocking a game launch when an exploit attempt by Unity `CVE-2025-59489` is detected - read more: https://store.steampowered.com/news/collection/steam/?emclan=103582791457287600&emgid=507340830949770870





As far as we know no users were actually affected by this issue - but anyways: stay safe!

Better save than sorry.