8 October 2025 Build 20301799 Edited 8 October 2025 – 12:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bugfix:

Fixed a bug where the player cube skin was blank when the game was first launched.

Security update:

A fix for a security issue identified and resolved by Unity.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3321601
