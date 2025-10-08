Hello Everyone,
We took a bit of time while working on Planetbase 2 to release this quick maintenance update.
It has an important fix:
Fixed security issue in Unity version. Apparently there was a security issue in old unity versions, described here. We've updated to Unity 2022.3.62f2, which fixes this.
How to get this?
In the Steam library right click on Dawn of Man > Properties > Betas > Select "experimental", then update the game normally.
Please let us know if you have any issues with this, and thank you for your continued support!
Martiño.
Changed depots in experimental branch