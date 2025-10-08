Hello everyone, we have added a new group and welcome you to join. Group ID: 102 535 3228.

New

Placed a skeleton with a discoverable Cultivation Method and a chest containing a Breakthrough Pill in the Bear Cave.

Added a description for new ways to obtain Spirit Stones.

Added an icon for "Mǎfù Fangs."

Changes

Modified and adjusted several chests and their UI.

Adjusted the brightness of visual effects.

Disabled the logic that automatically ends meditation when taking damage.

Shortened the farmland watering time to 0.2 seconds.

Resetting skills will now refund "Insight" points.

Modified the attack logic for guards.

Modified the loot drops from the "Congcong" creature.

Adjusted the data save path and logic.

Adjusted the completion logic for some quests.

Adjusted the items sold by merchants.

Made multiple adjustments and interaction changes to the "Immortal's Abode."

Deletions

Removed the black screen at the end of the "Defend the Village" quest.

Fixes

Fixed an issue where the appearance of farming puppets was not synchronized on the client-side.

Fixed a bug that caused a persistent pop-up window when repairing all equipment.

Fixed an issue where the pet UI would not hide correctly.

Fixed a pet display issue.

Fixed a discrepancy where the amount of hunger restored by Steamed Buns did not match its description.

Fixed a bug that occurred during combat and improved the save process when the client exits.

Fixed a crash related to data transfer.