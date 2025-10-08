Hello everyone, we have added a new group and welcome you to join. Group ID: 102 535 3228.
New
Added an icon for "Mǎfù Fangs."
Added a description for new ways to obtain Spirit Stones.
Added a confirmation prompt for interactions.
Placed a skeleton with a discoverable Cultivation Method and a chest containing a Breakthrough Pill in the Bear Cave.
Changes
Made multiple adjustments and interaction changes to the "Immortal's Abode."
Adjusted the items sold by merchants.
Adjusted the completion logic for some quests.
Adjusted the data save path and logic.
Modified the loot drops from the "Congcong" creature.
Modified the attack logic for guards.
Modified the spell-casting mechanism.
Resetting skills will now refund "Insight" points.
Shortened the farmland watering time to 0.2 seconds.
Disabled the logic that automatically ends meditation when taking damage.
Updated the boss icon.
Revised various descriptive texts (Soul Siphon, interaction prompts, consumption, antiques, Breakthrough Pill).
Modified the breakthrough prompt.
Updated the game background.
Modified the damage calculation logic.
Adjusted the brightness of visual effects.
Modified and adjusted several chests and their UI.
Deletions
Removed the black screen at the end of the "Defend the Village" quest.
Fixes
Fixed an issue where the appearance of farming puppets was not synchronized on the client-side.
Fixed a bug that caused a persistent pop-up window when repairing all equipment.
Fixed an issue where the pet UI would not hide correctly.
Fixed a pet display issue.
Fixed a discrepancy where the amount of hunger restored by Steamed Buns did not match its description.
Fixed a bug that occurred during combat and improved the save process when the client exits.
Fixed a crash related to data transfer.
Added logic to the NPC behavior tree to correct the position and rotation of non-moving units.
