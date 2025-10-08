 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20301715 Edited 8 October 2025 – 11:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

The recent small experimental update is now live on the main branch.

Misc.

  • Updated Unity to the latest version which addresses a security vulnerability. For details refer to Unity’s security advisory.

Changed files in this update

