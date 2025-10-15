At long last, Sir Whoopass has learned what true heroism means: emoting aggressively and dancing at inappropriate times.

With the WholeAss Emote Pack, you and your noble (or mildly confused) friends can unleash an entire repertoire of absurd animations. Strike a heroic pose after saving the world, floss mid-battle, or bust out the “Whoopass Wiggle” just to assert dominance over confused enemies.

Each emote and dance has been handcrafted with 100% genuine medieval nonsense and 0% shame. Perfect for co-op adventures, awkward celebrations, and flexing on that one friend who takes things way too seriously. Of course it is available in silly singleplayer sessions as well ("Open Emote Wheel" key binding in options).

WholeAss Features (click for link to DLC):

🖕 The “F You” - the one finger salute

💪 Pushups - because cardio matters

👋 Wave - Hello?

🎉 Cheer - yay!

👏 Applause - for yourself, obviously

😘 Kiss - the deadliest weapon of them all

🐱 Ragdoll - gravity: the ultimate emote

👉 Point - it’s rude… unless you’re right

🍑 "Bootyquake" - life of the party

〰️ "The Wave" - unleash your inner slinky

As always thank you for your enormous support over the years. Stay tuned for more updates, who knows? Maybe next update finally lets you complete a playthough, 100% bug free?

/The Sir Whoopass team