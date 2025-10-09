 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20301645 Edited 9 October 2025 – 07:52:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v3.7.57.42572

Bugfixes

  • Lore Victory – Fixed incorrect amount required depending on the distance from the center of the map

  • AI – Now correctly takes new knowledge

  • Wyvern – Fixed a crash occurring when it was killed while throwing a fireball

  • Building – Fixed an issue where destroying a non-upgraded military building removed the upgrade bonus from units

  • Kingdom – Fixed a crash when building a mine on a Rimsteel tile in Monuments of the Ancients

  • Conquest – Fixed a spam event in Monuments of the Ancients when all AIs were killed

  • Owl – Fixed Nomad Branch consuming food

  • Owl – Fixed Heart of Yggdrasil being available in the build menu

  • UI – Fixed faith displayed on carcass for the Boarserker in Berserker’s Wrath

Known issues

  • Text - Missing localization

  • Bifrost - Unable to access server, p2p still available


Changed files in this update

Northgard Win Depot 466561
  Loading history…
