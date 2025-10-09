v3.7.57.42572
Bugfixes
Lore Victory – Fixed incorrect amount required depending on the distance from the center of the map
AI – Now correctly takes new knowledge
Wyvern – Fixed a crash occurring when it was killed while throwing a fireball
Building – Fixed an issue where destroying a non-upgraded military building removed the upgrade bonus from units
Kingdom – Fixed a crash when building a mine on a Rimsteel tile in Monuments of the Ancients
Conquest – Fixed a spam event in Monuments of the Ancients when all AIs were killed
Owl – Fixed Nomad Branch consuming food
Owl – Fixed Heart of Yggdrasil being available in the build menu
UI – Fixed faith displayed on carcass for the Boarserker in Berserker’s Wrath
Known issues
Text - Missing localization
Bifrost - Unable to access server, p2p still available
Changed files in this update