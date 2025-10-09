v3.7.57.42572



Lore Victory – Fixed incorrect amount required depending on the distance from the center of the map

AI – Now correctly takes new knowledge

Wyvern – Fixed a crash occurring when it was killed while throwing a fireball

Building – Fixed an issue where destroying a non-upgraded military building removed the upgrade bonus from units

Kingdom – Fixed a crash when building a mine on a Rimsteel tile in Monuments of the Ancients

Conquest – Fixed a spam event in Monuments of the Ancients when all AIs were killed

Owl – Fixed Nomad Branch consuming food

Owl – Fixed Heart of Yggdrasil being available in the build menu