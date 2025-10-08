Hullooooooooooooo here's a small patch with a few tweaks & fixes we've gathered recently:



🎃 Halloween weekly theme (it will be available from the 24th of October until the 31st of October)

🌿 Fix ivy growing over doors & windows (finally!)

👆 Add our own mouse cursor (disabled by default) for when the OS cursor refuses to show up to work

☁️ Detect if running in GeForce NOW, work around session freezing when using the photo mode folder button

🛠️ Bundle parts of our asset pipeline to make texture replacement easier

🛠️ Slightly reduce video memory utilization

🛠️ Don't load old texture assets that Steam failed to delete

🐛 Fix some crashes when very low on video memory



Askion kataski! (we're definitely not playing too much Hades 2)

Ana & Tom