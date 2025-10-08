Hullooooooooooooo here's a small patch with a few tweaks & fixes we've gathered recently:
🎃 Halloween weekly theme (it will be available from the 24th of October until the 31st of October)
🌿 Fix ivy growing over doors & windows (finally!)
👆 Add our own mouse cursor (disabled by default) for when the OS cursor refuses to show up to work
☁️ Detect if running in GeForce NOW, work around session freezing when using the photo mode folder button
🛠️ Bundle parts of our asset pipeline to make texture replacement easier
🛠️ Slightly reduce video memory utilization
🛠️ Don't load old texture assets that Steam failed to delete
🐛 Fix some crashes when very low on video memory
Askion kataski! (we're definitely not playing too much Hades 2)
Ana & Tom
