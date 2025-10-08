 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20301469 Edited 8 October 2025 – 11:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello!

We updated to a new version of Unity to address the Unity security issue, and we also resolved a bug affecting the lamps in the Park level (Thanks to Clodsire for reporting it!).

As always if there is any issue you can report it with the following form: https://forms.gle/agmqLghoM8a42E5o8

Thanks for your

Changed files in this update

