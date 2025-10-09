 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20301423 Edited 9 October 2025 – 14:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Dismounters!

We are still hard at work on the next version of Turbo Dismount 2.

This unscheduled update is only a security patch for Unity CVE-2025-59489.

Security Update Advisory

