Hello Everyone,

We took a bit of time while working on Planetbase 2 to release this quick maintenance update.

It has 2 important fixes:

Fixed resolution select issues. On some computers, the resolution selector could have a ton of repeated resolutions in it, which made the process of selecting resolution very confusing.

Fixed security issue in Unity version. Apparently there was a security issue in old unity versions, described here. We've updated to Unity 2022.3.62f2, which fixes this.

How to get this?

In the Steam library right click on Planetbase > Properties > Betas > Select "experimental", then update the game normally.

Please let us know if you have any issues with this, and thank you for your continued support!

Martiño.