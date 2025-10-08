Hello Everyone,
We took a bit of time while working on Planetbase 2 to release this quick maintenance update.
It has 2 important fixes:
Fixed resolution select issues. On some computers, the resolution selector could have a ton of repeated resolutions in it, which made the process of selecting resolution very confusing.
Fixed security issue in Unity version. Apparently there was a security issue in old unity versions, described here. We've updated to Unity 2022.3.62f2, which fixes this.
How to get this?
In the Steam library right click on Planetbase > Properties > Betas > Select "experimental", then update the game normally.
Please let us know if you have any issues with this, and thank you for your continued support!
Martiño.
Changed depots in experimental branch