 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Destiny 2 Megabonk Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 October 2025 Build 20301361 Edited 8 October 2025 – 14:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Everyone,

We took a bit of time while working on Planetbase 2 to release this quick maintenance update.

It has 2 important fixes:

  • Fixed resolution select issues. On some computers, the resolution selector could have a ton of repeated resolutions in it, which made the process of selecting resolution very confusing.

  • Fixed security issue in Unity version. Apparently there was a security issue in old unity versions, described here. We've updated to Unity 2022.3.62f2, which fixes this.

How to get this?

In the Steam library right click on Planetbase > Properties > Betas > Select "experimental", then update the game normally.

Please let us know if you have any issues with this, and thank you for your continued support!

Martiño.

Changed depots in experimental branch

View more data in app history for build 20301361
Windows Planetbase Content Depot 403191
macOS Planetbase Content Mac Depot 403192
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link