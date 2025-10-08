 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Destiny 2 Megabonk Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Counter-Strike 2 Deadlock Battlefield™ 6
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 October 2025 Build 20301192 Edited 8 October 2025 – 12:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
# Version 1.2.53 (2025-10-08)

## Fix bug
* Improve time manipulation transition
* achievement champion
* count evil bloods achvt if jarre on board
* achvt survive to day 25
* update security fix

## Update
* Add Pause UI in center of screen

Changed files in this update

Depot 3051471
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link