Announcement

Hey everyone,







After about a year of work, I’m excited (and a bit nervous) to share the final build before the game officially enters Early Access tomorrow.



This project has been a huge part of my life for the past year — and while there’s still a lot left to do, I’m proud of how far it’s come. Developing this game solo has been a constant learning process, and every bit of feedback from players has helped shape it into what it is today.



There’s plenty more content planned! You can check out what’s coming next on my progress board, available through my Discord. A more complete roadmap will probably follow soon.



As always, your feedback means everything — it helps me find bugs, refine mechanics, and discover what makes the game truly fun. Progress might be slow, but it’s steady, and I’m dedicated to seeing this project through to completion.







Thank you for being part of this journey.







— Nicolash

If you want to reach out or stay connected:

Join Discord

Build 0.6.8 Patch Notes

Notice for Beta Testers: This update is incompatible with saves from previous game versions.

Features

New Art!

New logo and capsules by Ed Espitia, Red Potion Studios.

Cars

The playable area has been extended to include part of the road in front of the store.

Added cars that randomly spawn and drive in front of the store. Don't get hit!

By extending the playable area to include the road, the chance of boxes getting thrown in unreachable areas of the map has been reduced.

Box Capacity Overhaul

The item boxes now have fixed capacities based on their size (Small 24, Medium 72).

Different items occupy different amounts of space inside a box (i.e. Card Packs use 1 space, while tabletop games use 3 spaces).

All item values and box capacities when ordering new items have been normalized based on the above.

This resulted in Video Game and Tabletop boxes having smaller capacities, so a third tier of boxes has been added for them with a 10% discount, similar to the card pack boxes.

In short:

Tabletop Boxes (3 spaces occupied):

- Small (No discount): 10 -> 8 items

- Medium (5% discount): 20 -> 12 items

- Medium (10% discount): 24 items



Video Game Boxes (2 spaces occupied):

- Small (No discount): 16 -> 12 items

- Medium (5% discount): 32 -> 24 items

- Medium (10% discount): 36 items

Customer Price Acceptance & Global Market

Customers now accept higher prices for items in high demand in the market.

If an item is in very high demand, customers will consider spending a lot more but be wary, the global market is fickle and demands can change quickly!

In addition to the above, customers can now leave positive or negative reviews on item prices. These new reviews affect both Variety and Efficiency ratings.

Steam Achievements

Added a number of Steam Achievements to the game.

Most of these achievements are retroactive, meaning that if an achievement was unlocked in the demo version, or while playing in offline mode, it will be unlocked again once loading a save.

There are a few achievements that are not retroactive, like "Bones of Steel" (Get hit by a car), you'll just have to get hit again!

Steam Cloud Saves

Steam's Cloud Save functionality has been enabled to automatically back up save files.

The game now supports up to 16 save file slots.

A new button has been added to rename a save file.

Bug Report Tool

This tool allows players to submit bug reports directly to me, the developer.

The report is anonymous and captures a screenshot of the game and some basic device information. No personal data is collected.

If you wish to submit a bug report look for the button at the bottom of the screen!

Notable Improvements

Furniture interaction colliders are now shown while in build mode. This makes it easier to visualize why furniture can/cannot be placed in certain positions.

Adjusted the warehouse rack and box table interaction colliders to be more accurate to the placement grid.

Reduced general opacity of the build mode grid to make it less intrusive.

Adjusted maximum store level from 20 to 15. Perk points earned have been increased to account for the lower maximum level.

Adjusted bank loans days and interests to be more balanced.

Added a "Delivery in progress..." tooltip to the cart checkout panel.

Finalized italian translation. Probably. I'm sure I will discover more text I forgot to translate.

Notable Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that would prevent the player from restocking after retrieving a box dropped from a thief.

Fixed an issue that would allow selecting multiple furniture at once if clicking very fast, or when furniture snaps back into its original position.

Fixed an issue causing the player input to not be disabled in the main menu.

Fixed an issue preventing the item spin panel on the right from closing when going back to menu while holding a box.

Fixed an issue where wall color would not be applied to inactive walls when loading a save.

Fixed an issue preventing the customer info panel from closing when a worker left the map.

Fixed an issue which prevented the build mode button from being interactable when exiting build mode with sell mode enabled.

Fixed an issue which disabled player input if the shelf settings were opened too many times.

Fixed the furniture tooltip number not being updated after loading a save.

And many other small fixes!

//