Hi lil adventurers! We want to make you aware of an important update that requires you to update your Lil Gator Game build on Steam.

Recently, a security vulnerability issue has been identified within Unity. There is no evidence to suggest impact on users at present but we want to ensure all relevant steps are taken to keep you and your games safe.

So, to address the issue, we've released a new patch to address the identified issue. Please update your game as soon as possible to stay protected.

You can read more about the issue here:

https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01