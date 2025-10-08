 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20301017 Edited 8 October 2025 – 11:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New

  • Night Fish, Autumn Fish, Frost Fish, Ghost Fish, Blood Moon Fish.
    Each fish can only be caught at certain times in certain waters.

  • Each of these fish can also be used to make a new dish.
    The dishes can be learned through reputation quests from Mina the cook.

  • Leyla now has a quest right at the start to make it easier to get started with cooking.

  • Craftable bone armor added.
    Skull Helmet, Bone Shirt, Bone Pants, Bone Shoes.
    Currently, there is a chance that the recipes for the parts will appear in the Witch's shop.

Improvements

  • Hunter Blake's position in the forest is now also marked on the map.

  • The Plant Growth spells now also work on plant creatures and trees.

  • The avatars of NPCs in the dialogue window now react according to their dialogues.

  • Fishing system expanded to enable fish spawns based on time of day, season, and events.

  • Item descriptions for all seeds have been updated and expanded.

  • Facial expressions have been added to all existing dialogues.

  • The book Growing Plants has been removed from the game.
    The most important information is now included in the descriptions of all seeds.

  • Appearance of bones, bone skulls and the Skullcrusher upgraded.

  • The recipe for the Skullcrusher is now available exclusively from Lexie the Witch.

  • Reduced the number of flies buzzing around on your own land.

  • Further preparations for Custom House Parts carried out.

  • The character's walking animation has been enhanced.

  • Various dialogues improved. A bunch of UI tweaks.

Improvements Minigames

  • In the game Plate Panic, falling plates should now respond better to mouse clicks.

  • Each minigame now also has a help menu where you can read how to play it.

Fixes

  • Enemy ranged attack plants now always select the correct target again.

  • There is no longer an error when riding a mount within the radius of a plant creature.

  • The Blood Moon invasion is now triggered correctly even if no additional invasions are activated.

