New

Craftable bone armor added. Skull Helmet, Bone Shirt, Bone Pants, Bone Shoes. Currently, there is a chance that the recipes for the parts will appear in the Witch's shop.

Leyla now has a quest right at the start to make it easier to get started with cooking.

Each of these fish can also be used to make a new dish. The dishes can be learned through reputation quests from Mina the cook.

Night Fish, Autumn Fish, Frost Fish, Ghost Fish, Blood Moon Fish. Each fish can only be caught at certain times in certain waters.

Improvements

Hunter Blake's position in the forest is now also marked on the map.

The Plant Growth spells now also work on plant creatures and trees.

The avatars of NPCs in the dialogue window now react according to their dialogues.

Fishing system expanded to enable fish spawns based on time of day, season, and events.

Item descriptions for all seeds have been updated and expanded.

Facial expressions have been added to all existing dialogues.

The book Growing Plants has been removed from the game.

The most important information is now included in the descriptions of all seeds.

Appearance of bones, bone skulls and the Skullcrusher upgraded.

The recipe for the Skullcrusher is now available exclusively from Lexie the Witch.

Reduced the number of flies buzzing around on your own land.

Further preparations for Custom House Parts carried out.

The character's walking animation has been enhanced.