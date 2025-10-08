Hey everyone,

After 25 major updates and over two years of development, ACRES has officially reached version 1.0!

I just want to say a huge thank you to everyone who’s supported the game - whether you’ve been here since the first Early Access build, or you just joined recently. The feedback, bug reports, and kind words you’ve shared have shaped every single update along the way.

Here’s a look back at how far we’ve come

Early Access Journey

Update 1: Early Access Launch Bugfixes

Update 2: Order Selection

Update 3: EcoBalance pH Pro

Update 4: Calm Mode & Dark UI

Update 5: Reputation Points, Crop Genetics & Licenses

Update 6: Endless Mode & Historical Crop Prices

Update 7: DIY Biodiesel

Update 8: Wholesale Selling & Automatic Chicken Feeder

Update 9: 5-Row Harvester & Auto Seed Changer

Update 10: Harvest Silos

Update 11: Increased Silo Capacity & Order Ticker QoL

Update 12: Performance Boosts & Soil Data HUD

Update 13: Compost & Manure Mechanics

Update 14: Taxes, Keybinding Customization & Full Gamepad Support

Update 15: Nutrient & Multiplier Overlays

Update 16: Hardcore Mode, Row Highlights & DLSS

Update 17: The Berry Update

Update 18: Landscaping Tools & Cosmetic Upgrades

Update 19: Field Expansion

Update 20: CSA Harvest Box

Update 21: Farmhands

Update 22: Automation

Update 23: Leaderboards

Update 24: Livestock

Update 25: Progress Achievements

🌟 What’s New in Version 1.0

51 New Steam Achievements : Track milestones for orders completed, crops grown, farm size, and earnings.

Localized In-Game Achievements : Now visible in the new Achievements tab in the Farm Details window.

Expanded Stats View: Check your Total Crops Grown and Items Created directly in-game.

Quality of Life Updates:

Weekly Revenue has been more to the Finances tab.

Use the controller right thumbstick to scroll farm detail panels.

Reworded tractor dispatch post to clearly indicate Full Row Automation.



It’s been an incredible journey watching this little prototype turn into a full-fledged farming simulation. Thank you all again for being part of the ACRES community! 🌱

-Jimi