Hey everyone,
After 25 major updates and over two years of development, ACRES has officially reached version 1.0!
I just want to say a huge thank you to everyone who’s supported the game - whether you’ve been here since the first Early Access build, or you just joined recently. The feedback, bug reports, and kind words you’ve shared have shaped every single update along the way.
Here’s a look back at how far we’ve come
Early Access Journey
Update 1: Early Access Launch Bugfixes
Update 2: Order Selection
Update 3: EcoBalance pH Pro
Update 4: Calm Mode & Dark UI
Update 5: Reputation Points, Crop Genetics & Licenses
Update 6: Endless Mode & Historical Crop Prices
Update 7: DIY Biodiesel
Update 8: Wholesale Selling & Automatic Chicken Feeder
Update 9: 5-Row Harvester & Auto Seed Changer
Update 10: Harvest Silos
Update 11: Increased Silo Capacity & Order Ticker QoL
Update 12: Performance Boosts & Soil Data HUD
Update 13: Compost & Manure Mechanics
Update 14: Taxes, Keybinding Customization & Full Gamepad Support
Update 15: Nutrient & Multiplier Overlays
Update 16: Hardcore Mode, Row Highlights & DLSS
Update 17: The Berry Update
Update 18: Landscaping Tools & Cosmetic Upgrades
Update 19: Field Expansion
Update 20: CSA Harvest Box
Update 21: Farmhands
Update 22: Automation
Update 23: Leaderboards
Update 24: Livestock
Update 25: Progress Achievements
🌟 What’s New in Version 1.0
51 New Steam Achievements: Track milestones for orders completed, crops grown, farm size, and earnings.
Localized In-Game Achievements: Now visible in the new Achievements tab in the Farm Details window.
Expanded Stats View: Check your Total Crops Grown and Items Created directly in-game.
Quality of Life Updates:
Weekly Revenue has been more to the Finances tab.
Use the controller right thumbstick to scroll farm detail panels.
Reworded tractor dispatch post to clearly indicate Full Row Automation.
It’s been an incredible journey watching this little prototype turn into a full-fledged farming simulation. Thank you all again for being part of the ACRES community! 🌱
-Jimi
