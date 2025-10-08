 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20300983
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

After 25 major updates and over two years of development, ACRES has officially reached version 1.0!

I just want to say a huge thank you to everyone who’s supported the game - whether you’ve been here since the first Early Access build, or you just joined recently. The feedback, bug reports, and kind words you’ve shared have shaped every single update along the way.

Here’s a look back at how far we’ve come

Early Access Journey

  • Update 1: Early Access Launch Bugfixes

  • Update 2: Order Selection

  • Update 3: EcoBalance pH Pro

  • Update 4: Calm Mode & Dark UI

  • Update 5: Reputation Points, Crop Genetics & Licenses

  • Update 6: Endless Mode & Historical Crop Prices

  • Update 7: DIY Biodiesel

  • Update 8: Wholesale Selling & Automatic Chicken Feeder

  • Update 9: 5-Row Harvester & Auto Seed Changer

  • Update 10: Harvest Silos

  • Update 11: Increased Silo Capacity & Order Ticker QoL

  • Update 12: Performance Boosts & Soil Data HUD

  • Update 13: Compost & Manure Mechanics

  • Update 14: Taxes, Keybinding Customization & Full Gamepad Support

  • Update 15: Nutrient & Multiplier Overlays

  • Update 16: Hardcore Mode, Row Highlights & DLSS

  • Update 17: The Berry Update

  • Update 18: Landscaping Tools & Cosmetic Upgrades

  • Update 19: Field Expansion

  • Update 20: CSA Harvest Box

  • Update 21: Farmhands

  • Update 22: Automation

  • Update 23: Leaderboards

  • Update 24: Livestock

  • Update 25: Progress Achievements

🌟 What’s New in Version 1.0

  • 51 New Steam Achievements: Track milestones for orders completed, crops grown, farm size, and earnings.

  • Localized In-Game Achievements: Now visible in the new Achievements tab in the Farm Details window.

  • Expanded Stats View: Check your Total Crops Grown and Items Created directly in-game.

Quality of Life Updates:

  • Weekly Revenue has been more to the Finances tab.

  • Use the controller right thumbstick to scroll farm detail panels.

  • Reworded tractor dispatch post to clearly indicate Full Row Automation.

It’s been an incredible journey watching this little prototype turn into a full-fledged farming simulation. Thank you all again for being part of the ACRES community! 🌱

-Jimi

Changed files in this update

