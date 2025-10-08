- Fixed a bug where poison bubbles would no longer animate unless the battle is waiting for commands
- Fixed a bug where poison bubbles would not appear above enemies when inflicted.
- Fixed a bug where the character sprite would stay invisible when brough back to life.
- Fixed a very old bug which would show Key items in battle adding to scrolling which should have been redundant otherwise.
- Fixed a bug where state icons would overlap each other under scenarios where there are multiple status effects.
- Fixed incorrect sprite transitions for Mint Mint
- Fixed incorrect sprite for Ooze, Mountain Hag and Mummy
3.0.2 Patch
Update notes via Steam Community
