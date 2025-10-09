 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20300502
Update notes via Steam Community
A minor version update has been released.

Here are the main updates for this version.
・Added the ability to skip cutscenes related to Ex Stages.
・Fixed an issue where the Boss in Ex Stage battles could behave unexpectedly when using Meteor or Rock Fall.
・Fixed an issue where suspended data would be deleted when returning to the title immediately after clearing Stage 3.
・Adjusted so that points for "Arcane Knowledge" can now be earned in Endless Mode, and increased the amount obtained in Ex Stages.
・Fixed an issue where "Arcane Knowledge" points were being granted twice upon clearing an Ex Stage.
・Fixed an issue where the speed increase enhancement in the Research Tree "Smart Equipment" was not applied correctly.
・Fixed an issue where, after resuming from suspended data while using the Equipment "Coating Machine," unrelated motifs could display a "+" icon.
・Fixed an issue where the effect of the Relic "Indomitable Spirit" would not activate under certain conditions.
・Fixed an issue where some menus would not open immediately after clearing Stage 3 when using a Controller.
・Fixed an issue where keyboard control guides were displayed in certain areas while using a Controller.

