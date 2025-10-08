 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Destiny 2 Megabonk Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2 Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 October 2025 Build 20300325 Edited 8 October 2025 – 10:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed an issue where some emojis did not appear correctly in the introduction text (ver.1.7.0.9).

Thank you for your continued support of VTBattle!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3139931
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link