Dear adventurers,

Here comes update 1.4.3, which I’ve decided to release ahead of schedule before diving deeper into the major 1.5 release.

🧭 This update introduces a new type of job mission: searches. They’re similar to the ones where you deliver maps and documents, but this time you’ll travel to a specific location and return to report on rare plants, fabulous animals, and strange places. For now there are a few, but I'll add more. These missions pay better than document deliveries. The destinations aren’t cities, but any point on the map that isn’t a city or sanctuary (in other words, dungeons).

👑 If you’re already friends with the Purple King, Urvhal will assign you higher-paying missions. These take you to liminal places. Those mysterious locations inspire me. Maybe in the future I’ll give them more features and interactions. I don’t know... maybe procedurally generated maps, unpredictable mystical zones… If you have ideas, I’m all ears!

🛠️ I’m still working on release 1.5. A lot of it is already implemented, and the full story is written. I just need to bring it all together and create the graphics, so it’ll take a bit more time. I’m excited to share it with you! Thank you so much for playing!

PS: The Maps DLC (off-game images) may help you to have a look and learn the routes between places so you can better see if it's good for you to pick a job.



- Louis Dubois

Full release notes:

📦 Version 1.4.3, October 2025 – SEARCH JOBS

✨ MOST IMPORTANT UPDATES:

🧭 Added search jobs: search for a plant , animal or liminal place (if you are friends of the Purple King)

🫂 Relationship screen now shows a "friends button" which opens a panel with your friends, in the style of an inventory

🗝️ Added keys view in your inventory by clicking the key button. None for now, but will be in next release

🛠️ OTHER: