 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Megabonk Destiny 2 Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Battlefield™ 6 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 October 2025 Build 20300312 Edited 8 October 2025 – 15:19:52 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear adventurers,

Here comes update 1.4.3, which I’ve decided to release ahead of schedule before diving deeper into the major 1.5 release.

🧭 This update introduces a new type of job mission: searches. They’re similar to the ones where you deliver maps and documents, but this time you’ll travel to a specific location and return to report on rare plants, fabulous animals, and strange places. For now there are a few, but I'll add more. These missions pay better than document deliveries. The destinations aren’t cities, but any point on the map that isn’t a city or sanctuary (in other words, dungeons).

👑 If you’re already friends with the Purple King, Urvhal will assign you higher-paying missions. These take you to liminal places. Those mysterious locations inspire me. Maybe in the future I’ll give them more features and interactions. I don’t know... maybe procedurally generated maps, unpredictable mystical zones… If you have ideas, I’m all ears!

🛠️ I’m still working on release 1.5. A lot of it is already implemented, and the full story is written. I just need to bring it all together and create the graphics, so it’ll take a bit more time. I’m excited to share it with you! Thank you so much for playing!

PS: The Maps DLC (off-game images) may help you to have a look and learn the routes between places so you can better see if it's good for you to pick a job.

- Louis Dubois

Full release notes:

📦 Version 1.4.3, October 2025 – SEARCH JOBS

MOST IMPORTANT UPDATES:

  • 🧭 Added search jobs: search for a plant, animal or liminal place (if you are friends of the Purple King)

  • 🫂 Relationship screen now shows a "friends button" which opens a panel with your friends, in the style of an inventory

  • 🗝️ Added keys view in your inventory by clicking the key button. None for now, but will be in next release

🛠️ OTHER:

  • 🧹 Hotfix for abandoned jobs ghost objects that remained in inventory

  • 📄 Change codification of readme to UTF-8

  • 🟣 Minor changes in the text of the Purple King secondary chapters

  • 🌿 Sira is the new nymph instead of Timeria in random encounters, as Timeria has taken another major relevance in world story

  • 🖼️ Added tags in chapters engine for loading images from other folders, and for teleport to a location. Will use them in next release

  • Removed French language for reasons of time management and improving the focus on story in English and Spanish

Changed files in this update

Depot 3634871
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link