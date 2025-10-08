 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20300257 Edited 8 October 2025 – 10:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Very small update to fix Unity security issue CVE-2025-59489. More info on this is provided by Steam here.

Changed files in this update

macOS AudioTheory Guitars Mac Depot 1176111
Windows 64-bit AudioTheory Guitars Windows 64 bit Depot 1176112
Linux AudioTheory Guitars Depot Linux Depot 1176114
