Hey Sleepers,
This hotfix requires a client-side download. Remember to restart your Steam client if the download does not appear automatically for you. Servers will be coming back up shortly.
For the list of known issues, please visit our Discord server or Steam discussion boards.
Fixes
Fixed a server crash.
Fixed an issue that would allow Ornithopters to be able to pass through other players' horizontal pentashields under specific circumstances.
Fixed an issue where some players on North American servers had their paid taxes incorrectly defaulted.
Changed files in this update