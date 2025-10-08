Hi everyone,
We've just released a new minor patch focused on improving save game stability and adding some early-game guidance. Your feedback has been invaluable, especially regarding initial player frustration and those pesky save bugs!
Changes
Added:
Early Game Guidance: We've introduced a small amount of early-game tutorialization. We're committed to keeping discovery a core part of the experience, but we felt a few very basic mechanics weren't clear, leading to unnecessary player frustration. This new guidance should clear those hurdles!
Improved:
More Predictable Dash: The dash is now much more reliable. No more slipping around trees or, in the worst cases, dashing in the opposite direction you intended!
Fixes:
Save Game Stability: We’ve made major improvements to save game persistence. The new system creates a backup of the last stable save, uses a temporary file during the save process, and automatically reverts to the last working file if any errors occur. Your progress is safer than ever!
Blob Ball Boss: Fixed an issue where the Blob Ball boss would stop shooting projectiles in later Endless Mode games.
Power-up Crates: Power-up crates now consistently play the correct sound and break apart properly when destroyed.
Loud Confetti Sound: The sound effect for unlocking items has been volume-adjusted. (No more overly loud confetti!)
Airdrop Item Combining: Fixed a bug where combining items in the Airdrop could sometimes lock the continue button, forcing you to restart the day.
Repairing and Selling: The item tooltip will no longer get stuck when you attempt to repair and sell an item simultaneously. (Seriously, why are you doing that anyway?)
Pet Collision: Your pet will no longer block target evaluation raycasts.
Apple Press Currency: Currencies regarding the usage of the Apple Press are now saved correctly.
Unreachable Loot: Enemies and bosses will no longer spawn loot or experience out of the reachable play area.
Boss Defeated Cutscene: Fixed a bug that could cause the boss defeat cutscene to get stuck (e.g., the dynamite hovering but the explosion never triggering).
Stats Screen: The Stats screen will no longer sometimes display negative numbers.
Swining Chair Teleport: Fixed the bug where clicking a Point of Interest (POI) while sitting in the swinging chair in your base could sometimes teleport the player out of the map.
Share your thoughts and feeback with us and the community on our discord. You can even submit tickets directly to us via opendecks discord bot.
Thanks for your support, feedback and patience,
Team Pixelsplit
Changed files in this update