8 October 2025 Build 20300117 Edited 8 October 2025 – 10:26:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear players,

Patch 10.3 has just been deployed.

Please note that this update simply brings technical compatibility with the upcoming Demo starting October 16. 😌

 

Tech

  • added compatibility with the Demo version (to be released 16/10)

