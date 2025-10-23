The time has come, Washers! 💦

Collect your keys, slip on your best cleaning suits and dive into Caldera County 🗺️

PowerWash Simulator 2 is OUT NOW





Return to your role as PowerWasher Supreme as you save not only Muckingham, but the expanded PWU (PowerWash Universe) from filthy fingerprints and mucky mishaps across 38 new jobs with a range of improved equipment and your friendly feline side-kicks Ulysses, Bubbles and Squeak 😸





New Career 📃

Work your cleaning magic across 38 new jobs in a new, fully fledged PowerWash story, told through text messages and subtle hints hidden in the grime.



Build your PowerWash business from the ground up... again! Apparently, even if you save the world from destruction, you still have bills to pay, who knew?!



Washing your way through jobs you’ll earn Cash ($) which you’ll be able to use to purchase new washers and equipment. Through your career and free play, you’ll also earn PowerWash Points (P) which will be your currency for buying furniture and customisation options.









New Home Base 🏡

Your base, your space! With a new career comes a new HQ! Even the best cleaners need somewhere to kick back, relax and let the dirt build up again.



PowerWash Services is a space to make your own, complete with filthy furniture that you’ll unlock while out on your adventures in Caldera County. From Whimsical to Gothic and everything in between, there will be furniture to fit (almost) all occasions! All you have to do is hose it down... And pay Jessica for it, of course.



At launch, you’ll be able to collect 35 furniture items to place in your home base, with more items coming regularly post-launch 🛋️









New Equipment 🪜

PowerWash Simulator 2 doesn’t only bring you new jobs, but also new equipment to access even the highest of dirty corners!



These new and improved pieces of equipment include:



- Abseiling kit (It’s like a big swing... WEEEEEEEEE)

- Stool, ladder and step ladder (just like your stool, but with a few additional steps!)

- Scissor Lift

- Scaffolding with added side ladder for quick top-level access (These are still rotatable. Yes, you could rotate them in the first game, too!)









Soap 2.0 🧼

Our soap system has had an overhaul! It’s now bubblier, foamier... erm... soapier? Soak those surfaces in super suds to wash away dirt with a simple swish of any nozzle that takes your fancy, and it’ll disappear as if by ✨ m a g i c ✨



Soap is now free to use! Have a soap nozzle and want to cover everything? Go for it! Rather not using soap and want to stick to good ol’ fashioned water? The choice is yours!









New Washers 🔫

PowerWash Simulator 2 brings back the Urban X and Prime Vista washers, with some new looks and nozzles! Throughout your career, you’ll have access to 9 different washers!



Available nozzles throughout your residue removing escapades:



- 0°, 15°, 25° and 40°

- Turbo

- Soap

- Triple-Tip - For the Prime Vista Pro

- Adaptable - Purchasable for all washers, lets you change the width of the spray

- Double Turbo - For the Urban X Stream



And you’ll also be able to clear the floor, and other surfaces with our latest addition to the line-up, the SwirlForce Surf Ace. Attachments for the SwirlForce include:



- Stubby - Standard head and no extension, comes included as standard

- Short and long extension

- 17” head attachment

- 20” head attachment









More Customisation 👕

With PowerWash Simulator 2 we’re bringing more options to express yourself with more Washer and van customisation options! At launch we’ll have a total of:



- 19 Mask options

- 9 Overall options

- 9 Glove options

- 9 Boot options

- 14 Van options



Mix and match to fit your mood or suit up in your favourite colour! We’ll be dropping more drip regularly post-launch to spend your hard earned PowerWash Points on, so keep an eye out for those.









Co-op and Split Screen 🎮🎮

Co-op in PowerWash Simulator 2 will bring shared 4 player online progression, in both career and free play, and 2 player local split screen!



Hose down the mud-splattered world your way! Whether you prefer solo cleaning, gathering the washing squad or relaxing with your player 2, the choice is all yours.





PC and Xbox players can play together through a co-op code; those can be found here ⤵️





Cats 😻

Our lovely companions are back, and cuter than ever! Ulysses, along with her kittens Bubbles and Squeak will join you in your home base, as well as helping (moral support mostly) clean up all the gunk and sludge around Caldera.









Improved Visuals ✨

With wetter looking water and thicker, lumpier dirt, you’ll feel even more immersed in the great unwashed world of PowerWash Simulator 2.



Upgrades to visuals including wetness effects, dirt particles when cleaning, and the details of the dirt have been designed to help fully pull you into your Power Washing life.









PowerWash Simulator 2 is OUT NOW at a price of $24.99 / €24.99 / £19.99 / JP¥2970, with a 15% loyalty discount for owners of PowerWash Simulator until November 24th





Customer Support and Bug Reporting 🐛

If you run into any issues while playing PowerWash Simulator 2, please contact our Customer Support Portal and we’ll be happy to help get you cleaning again!



You can find it by following this link ⤵️



https://futurlab.freshdesk.com/support/home



Enjoy your new steps into Caldera County, Washers!

