Hey Hellsweepers,
Remember those toxic enemies that always made your life miserable? Well, it’s payback time. In our brand-new Obscura Update, you finally get to swing their poison right back at them. On top of that, we’ve added systems that twist gravity, reshape your resources, and give your ranged weapons a serious makeover. Endless Mode is expanding too, and of course, we’ve crushed another wave of bugs along the way.
Let’s get into it.
Watch the Highlights Here:
New Magic: Toxic
You’ve taken enough hits from poisonous foes. Now it’s your turn to dish it out. Toxic Magic is here, bringing a whole new set of nasty tricks to your arsenal.
Swing a Toxic Whip from a conjured Toxicball.
Use a Thorn Hook to snag enemies or latch onto the environment.
Combine two Toxicballs for a Green Trail surprise.
Inflict Decay, a status effect that damages enemies over time and makes them drop health pickups.
Fuse Toxic with Fire, Frost, or Volt for even more wicked effects.
New Systems
Inverse Gravity - for the hardcore Hellsweeper / Sairento Fans
Can’t get enough of flipping the world on its head? Now you can lock it in. Head to Options > Movement to enable Inverse Gravity. One somersault flips you upside down, another flips you back. With gravity also being inverted and forcing you to fall towards the sky, you can stay upside down for as long as you like.
You can enable Inverse Gravity by going to Options > Movement > Enable Inverse Gravity.
Energy Resource
It powers Bullet Time and movement abilities, and blessings that used to affect mana costs for movement now draw from Energy instead.
Ammo Pool
Guns and bows now draw from their own respective ammo pools (bullet ammo and arrow ammo), and enemies will drop ammo pickups when they die to keep you loaded. If you run out, ammo slowly regenerates on its own and if you’re really empty, your weapons will tap into mana so you’re never left defenseless.
Weapon Updates
Apart from the new ammo pool system, Guns and Bow, have received additional tuning.
GUNS: Guns can benefit from new damage traits, and even let you manually reload Tempest with conjured bullets for extra bonuses.
BOW: Converting suitable skills into arrows will not draw from the ammo pool. If you run out of arrows, mana will automatically cover the cost so you can keep firing—just like how bullet ammo works.
Endless & Roguelike Mode
Multiplayer now has Endless Mode. Roguelike fans can also breathe a little easier—your progress is now saved every three acts, letting you jump back in at higher stages when tackling Endless Mode.
The Rest of It
And of course, the usual batch of bug fixes and QoL updates are here too. From polish passes to pesky squashed bugs, we’ve tidied up plenty behind the scenes. You can read the full patch notes below if you want every last detail.
Thank You
That’s all for now! Thank you for your support as always; it really keeps us going.
And if you’re keen to know what else we’ve been cooking, you can check out the demo of our upcoming roguelike 13Z: The Zodiac Trials right here:
Crafted with love,
Mixed Realms
Full Patch Notes
💚 Very special thanks to our volunteer Playtesters on Discord for battleproofing 2.0: Alan, J0n4rez, Specimennn, I dont know ok, Extra_Kneecap, Its myles59, and Violin!
System Changes (Please Read)
Energy Resource
Inverse Gravity
Ammo Pool System
Gun Changes
Bow Changes
Endless mode for MP has been added.
Roguelike progress has been saved every 3 acts, allowing players to start from higher acts when playing in endless mode.
Players can now have infinite blessings.
Toxic Magic
New Magic - Toxic
New Auxiliary Magic:
New infusion effects and mechanics for Toxic:
New Traits & Blessings
Blessing:
Toxic Traits :
New Traits:
Balancing & QoL
Dynamic Force now uses Energy to create an explosion when the player jumps.
If Inverse Gravity is enabled, players somersault before Hang Time is applied.
Liberty reduces the number of bullets taken from the pool during its special reload.
Guns with Fully Loaded no longer contribute bullets to the ammo pool.
Auto Reload no longer costs mana, but insufficient bullets in the ammo pool still require mana.
Mimic Quiver consumes an arrow from the pool if no item was converted for Arrow Conversion.
Players can now move with the thumbstick while casting AOE magic.
Fire-infused Cotton Candy Barrier will fire 2 projectiles instead of 1.
Add a Room Finder, allowing friends to join private rooms if they know the room number.
Bug Fixes
Fixed Mana Engine trait causing advanced spells to deal 0 damage.
Fixed Jade Keys not appearing in the shop when Battle Bounty was off (and vice versa).
Fixed Stone Fist not working when the bottom slot is filled in MP.
Fixed VFX not showing when magic balls detonate in SP.
Fixed speed reduction when thumbstick scrolling with two pointers at once.
Fixed Mage Staff’s Groundbreaker ice spike spell not working correctly.
Fixed Impact Hit and collision explosions not triggering when attached to other weapons.
Fixed 'All Direction' reload not working.
If Bow Wow Days is equipped, the equip panel will no longer appear asking the player to equip the skill.
