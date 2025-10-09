Hey Hellsweepers,

Remember those toxic enemies that always made your life miserable? Well, it’s payback time. In our brand-new Obscura Update, you finally get to swing their poison right back at them. On top of that, we’ve added systems that twist gravity, reshape your resources, and give your ranged weapons a serious makeover. Endless Mode is expanding too, and of course, we’ve crushed another wave of bugs along the way.

Let’s get into it.



Watch the Highlights Here:

New Magic: Toxic

You’ve taken enough hits from poisonous foes. Now it’s your turn to dish it out. Toxic Magic is here, bringing a whole new set of nasty tricks to your arsenal.

Swing a Toxic Whip from a conjured Toxicball.

Use a Thorn Hook to snag enemies or latch onto the environment.

Combine two Toxicballs for a Green Trail surprise.

Inflict Decay , a status effect that damages enemies over time and makes them drop health pickups.

Fuse Toxic with Fire, Frost, or Volt for even more wicked effects.



New Systems

Inverse Gravity - for the hardcore Hellsweeper / Sairento Fans

Can’t get enough of flipping the world on its head? Now you can lock it in. Head to Options > Movement to enable Inverse Gravity. One somersault flips you upside down, another flips you back. With gravity also being inverted and forcing you to fall towards the sky, you can stay upside down for as long as you like.

You can enable Inverse Gravity by going to Options > Movement > Enable Inverse Gravity.

Energy Resource

It powers Bullet Time and movement abilities, and blessings that used to affect mana costs for movement now draw from Energy instead.

Ammo Pool

Guns and bows now draw from their own respective ammo pools (bullet ammo and arrow ammo), and enemies will drop ammo pickups when they die to keep you loaded. If you run out, ammo slowly regenerates on its own and if you’re really empty, your weapons will tap into mana so you’re never left defenseless.

Weapon Updates

Apart from the new ammo pool system, Guns and Bow, have received additional tuning.

GUNS: Guns can benefit from new damage traits, and even let you manually reload Tempest with conjured bullets for extra bonuses.

BOW: Converting suitable skills into arrows will not draw from the ammo pool. If you run out of arrows, mana will automatically cover the cost so you can keep firing—just like how bullet ammo works.

Endless & Roguelike Mode

Multiplayer now has Endless Mode. Roguelike fans can also breathe a little easier—your progress is now saved every three acts, letting you jump back in at higher stages when tackling Endless Mode.

The Rest of It

And of course, the usual batch of bug fixes and QoL updates are here too. From polish passes to pesky squashed bugs, we’ve tidied up plenty behind the scenes. You can read the full patch notes below if you want every last detail.

Thank You

That’s all for now! Thank you for your support as always; it really keeps us going.

And if you’re keen to know what else we’ve been cooking, you can check out the demo of our upcoming roguelike 13Z: The Zodiac Trials right here:

Crafted with love,

Mixed Realms

Full Patch Notes

💚 Very special thanks to our volunteer Playtesters on Discord for battleproofing 2.0: Alan, J0n4rez, Specimennn, I dont know ok, Extra_Kneecap, Its myles59, and Violin!

System Changes (Please Read)

Energy Resource Used for entering bullet time and movement abilities.

Blessings that affected mana cost for movement abilities now use Energy instead. Inverse Gravity In Options > Movement, players can enable Inverse Gravity to stay upside down.

Perform a somersault to remain upside down until you somersault again. Ammo Pool System Ammo for guns and bows has been added.

Enemies will drop ammo pickups upon death, replenishing ammo upon touch.

Alternatively, players can wait for the ammo to regenerate. Gun Changes When conjured, guns spawn with a full magazine if possible, drawing bullets from the ammo pool.

Damage traits such as Spiteful Hit can now be added to guns.

Players can manually reload Tempest with conjured bullets and receive bonuses from the Bullet skill.

If there aren’t enough bullets in the ammo pool, mana will be used instead. Bow Changes Drawing the bow will consume an arrow from the ammo pool.

Converting weapons into arrows will not consume an arrow from the ammo pool.

If there aren't enough arrows in the ammo pool, mana will be used instead. Endless mode for MP has been added. Roguelike progress has been saved every 3 acts, allowing players to start from higher acts when playing in endless mode. Players can now have infinite blessings.

Toxic Magic

New Magic - Toxic Swinging the Toxicball conjures a toxic whip to strike enemies.

The advanced spell creates a thorn hook that latches onto enemies or the environment.

Combining two Toxicballs conjures Green Trail.

Toxic magic inflicts Decay, dealing damage over time and causing enemies to drop health pickups. New Auxiliary Magic: Molten (Toxic + Fire)

Perfume (Toxic + Frost)

Primal (Toxic + Volt) New infusion effects and mechanics for Toxic: Melee Weapons: Conjures toxic whips to deal additional damage.

Guns: Powered shots spawn a toxic effigy that fires up to 4 additional shots at surrounding enemies when hit.

Tempest: Fires a toxic spray when infused with Toxic.

Bow: Spawns an arrow crystal turret on impact.

Chakram: Enemies hit are marked with Plague Etch; damaging them spreads damage to other marked enemies.

Mage Staff: Groundbreaker spell conjures toxic bombs around the player that detonate after a short delay.

Hellhound: Passively heals the player and adds life leech to its attacks.

Stone Fist: Launches a projectile that returns to heal the player after hitting an enemy.

New Traits & Blessings

Blessing: Lemon Ink: Reveals the hidden level objectives.

Oven Mitts: Picking up items with infused hands automatically infuses the item.

Need More Ammo: Increases bullets but reduces arrows.

CountingArrows: Increases arrows but reduces bullets. Toxic Traits : Thorn Hook: Creates a hook made of thorns to hook onto enemies or the environment.

Acid Spray: Converts Thorn Hook into an Acid Spray. New Traits: Toxic Rounds: Rifles’ burst fire now shoots toxic bullets.

Caustic Canisters: Tempest becomes infused with Toxic when it overheats.

Ammo Reserves: Increases ammo pool.

Ammo Stockpile: Greatly increases ammo pool.

Expanded Quiver: Increases arrow ammo by 1.

Cracking Defences: Forged trait that increases status duration.

Balancing & QoL

Dynamic Force now uses Energy to create an explosion when the player jumps. If Inverse Gravity is enabled, players somersault before Hang Time is applied. Liberty reduces the number of bullets taken from the pool during its special reload. Guns with Fully Loaded no longer contribute bullets to the ammo pool. Auto Reload no longer costs mana, but insufficient bullets in the ammo pool still require mana. Mimic Quiver consumes an arrow from the pool if no item was converted for Arrow Conversion. Players can now move with the thumbstick while casting AOE magic. Fire-infused Cotton Candy Barrier will fire 2 projectiles instead of 1. Add a Room Finder, allowing friends to join private rooms if they know the room number.

Bug Fixes

Fixed Mana Engine trait causing advanced spells to deal 0 damage. Fixed Jade Keys not appearing in the shop when Battle Bounty was off (and vice versa). Fixed Stone Fist not working when the bottom slot is filled in MP. Fixed VFX not showing when magic balls detonate in SP. Fixed speed reduction when thumbstick scrolling with two pointers at once. Fixed Mage Staff’s Groundbreaker ice spike spell not working correctly. Fixed Impact Hit and collision explosions not triggering when attached to other weapons. Fixed 'All Direction' reload not working. If Bow Wow Days is equipped, the equip panel will no longer appear asking the player to equip the skill.

