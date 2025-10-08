 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20299967 Edited 8 October 2025 – 13:19:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🍂 The cold wind shifts.

Whispers of the past return, and something ancient stirs. 🍂


Adventurers! We’re excited to share a brand new hero skin collection for Across the Obelisk: the Golden Season Pack.

This pack brings fresh looks to ten of your favorite heroes, inspired by Eastern legends and traditions, with designs that highlight honor, resilience, mysticism, and transformation. You’ll find the quiet strength of the forest shrine, the proud legacy of imperial armor, and the mystery of forgotten mountain clans, all reimagined for the world of Senenthi - each hero takes on a radiant new identity.

The Golden Season Pack is available now — no need to wait. Bring a touch of myth and gold to your party and let your heroes shine as you journey across the Obelisk.

🌕 Hero Skins Available for Purchase Now:

Magnus — Dragon Emperor

Andrin — Honorbound

Evelyn — Fox Witch

Reginald — Silent Palm

Heiner — Iron General

Ottis — The Rakebearer

Nezglekt — Keeper of the Land

Thuls — Gilded Oni

Bree — The Sacred Horn

Amelia — Radiant Feather

📸 The Golden Season is here.

Ten heroes. Ten legendary looks. Swipe through the preview below and find your favorite ⬇️

Whether you’re drawn to silent mystics or elemental champions, the Golden Season Pack lets your party carry the mark of a legacy untold.

🌀 Available today to Across the Obelisk!


Additional bugfixes:


With the Golden Season Pack, we're also releasing a patch for the base Across the Obelisk game, fixing a few bugs and issues:

  • Fixed an issue where Scroll of Resurrection failed to trigger when a hero died in combat.

  • Fixed an issue with defensive cards being unresponsive in combat

  • Fixed an issue where reloading combat would restore HP to full in Multiplayer Adventure

  • Fixed an issue where the pet Rocky was not unlocking after meeting the requirements.

