Adventurers! We’re excited to share a brand new hero skin collection for Across the Obelisk: the Golden Season Pack.



This pack brings fresh looks to ten of your favorite heroes, inspired by Eastern legends and traditions, with designs that highlight honor, resilience, mysticism, and transformation. You’ll find the quiet strength of the forest shrine, the proud legacy of imperial armor, and the mystery of forgotten mountain clans, all reimagined for the world of Senenthi - each hero takes on a radiant new identity.



The Golden Season Pack is available now — no need to wait. Bring a touch of myth and gold to your party and let your heroes shine as you journey across the Obelisk.





Magnus — Dragon Emperor

Andrin — Honorbound

Evelyn — Fox Witch

Reginald — Silent Palm

Heiner — Iron General

Ottis — The Rakebearer

Nezglekt — Keeper of the Land

Thuls — Gilded Oni

Bree — The Sacred Horn

Amelia — Radiant Feather



Whether you’re drawn to silent mystics or elemental champions, the Golden Season Pack lets your party carry the mark of a legacy untold.

Additional bugfixes:



With the Golden Season Pack, we're also releasing a patch for the base Across the Obelisk game, fixing a few bugs and issues: