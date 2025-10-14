Version: Rocket League v2.59
Platforms: Epic Games Store, Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo
Scheduled Release: October 14, 2025, at 4 PM PT / 11 PM UTC
The Headlines
Fast Freeplay
Exact Amount Offer
Up to No Good LTM
Expanded Quads Arenas Availability
Additional Private Match Game Modes
New Content
Fast Freeplay
We’ve added a Fast Freeplay button to the end-of-match screen! With this, you can get into Offline Freeplay without having to navigate through the main menu.
When selected, a confirmation will appear to make sure you want to leave and hop directly into the last Freeplay Arena you played.
When the party leader leaves, other party members will see a “Party Leader Left” message. A new toggle has been added under Gameplay Settings to enable or disable the display "Party Leader Left" Message option, based on player preference.
Selecting Fast Freeplay while in a party will not break your party, but it will not take your party members with you either.
The Fast Freeplay button can be rebound in the settings and will not appear in Private Matches.
Exact Amount Offer
We’ve added an Exact Amount offer to the Credits purchasing page that lets you “top up” your Credits balance to the exact amount needed for the item you’re trying to buy.
The Exact Amount offers are available in increments of 50 to align with item prices.
“Up to No Good” Limited Time Mode
Haunted Hallows is here, and with it comes our Up to No Good LTM. The ball is as light as a balloon, and the last team to touch it before it hits the ground scores!
Ball Physics
The ball launches quickly upwards on contact, then floats gently back down, mimicking the feel of hitting a balloon into the air!
Airtime
The longer the ball stays airborne, the more points it’s worth.
The ball emits lightning each time its point value increases.
Scoring Rules
Before kickoff, you’ll notice a wall of fog above the field. In order to make the ball scorable, you’ll need to bounce it above the fog wall threshold.
An effect on the ball displays which team touched the ball last once it’s scorable.
While the ball is scorable, the last team to touch the ball before it hits the ground scores.
The ball does not reset after a team scores!
Changes and Updates
Expanded Quads Arenas Availability
The Sunset Dunes and Midnight Metro Arenas are now available in Exhibition, Private Matches, Freeplay, and custom tournaments.
Additional Private Match Game Modes
Added Possession Rumble, Soccar Strike, and Spike Drop to the Game Mode list for Private Matches and Exhibitions.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue causing the Centio Car Body to display certain Decals incorrectly.
Fixed the Powder Keg Goal Explosion not behaving as expected in replays.
Fixed an issue where certain mutators would not gray out or be disabled when another mutator locked those mutators to a particular setting.
Fixed an issue causing occasional stutters when building Blueprints.
Fixed an issue causing players to see a “Ranks are too far apart to queue” error when using Multiple Selection.
Fixed a crash that could occur in splitscreen on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 when entering a match.
Known Issues
