 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 October 2025 Build 20299933 Edited 15 October 2025 – 00:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version: Rocket League v2.59
Platforms: Epic Games Store, Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo
Scheduled Release: October 14, 2025, at 4 PM PT / 11 PM UTC

The Headlines

  • Fast Freeplay

  • Exact Amount Offer

  • Up to No Good LTM

  • Expanded Quads Arenas Availability

  • Additional Private Match Game Modes

New Content

Fast Freeplay

  • We’ve added a Fast Freeplay button to the end-of-match screen! With this, you can get into Offline Freeplay without having to navigate through the main menu.

    • When selected, a confirmation will appear to make sure you want to leave and hop directly into the last Freeplay Arena you played.

      • When the party leader leaves, other party members will see a “Party Leader Left” message. A new toggle has been added under Gameplay Settings to enable or disable the display "Party Leader Left" Message option, based on player preference.

    • Selecting Fast Freeplay while in a party will not break your party, but it will not take your party members with you either.

    • The Fast Freeplay button can be rebound in the settings and will not appear in Private Matches.

Exact Amount Offer

  • We’ve added an Exact Amount offer to the Credits purchasing page that lets you “top up” your Credits balance to the exact amount needed for the item you’re trying to buy.

    • The Exact Amount offers are available in increments of 50 to align with item prices. 

“Up to No Good” Limited Time Mode

  • Haunted Hallows is here, and with it comes our Up to No Good LTM. The ball is as light as a balloon, and the last team to touch it before it hits the ground scores!

    • Ball Physics

      • The ball launches quickly upwards on contact, then floats gently back down, mimicking the feel of hitting a balloon into the air! 

    • Airtime

      • The longer the ball stays airborne, the more points it’s worth.

      • The ball emits lightning each time its point value increases.

    • Scoring Rules

      • Before kickoff, you’ll notice a wall of fog above the field. In order to make the ball scorable, you’ll need to bounce it above the fog wall threshold.

      • An effect on the ball displays which team touched the ball last once it’s scorable.

      • While the ball is scorable, the last team to touch the ball before it hits the ground scores.

    • The ball does not reset after a team scores!

Changes and Updates

Expanded Quads Arenas Availability

  • The Sunset Dunes and Midnight Metro Arenas are now available in Exhibition, Private Matches, Freeplay, and custom tournaments.

Additional Private Match Game Modes

  • Added Possession Rumble, Soccar Strike, and Spike Drop to the Game Mode list for Private Matches and Exhibitions.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue causing the Centio Car Body to display certain Decals incorrectly.

  • Fixed the Powder Keg Goal Explosion not behaving as expected in replays.

  • Fixed an issue where certain mutators would not gray out or be disabled when another mutator locked those mutators to a particular setting.

  • Fixed an issue causing occasional stutters when building Blueprints.

  • Fixed an issue causing players to see a “Ranks are too far apart to queue” error when using Multiple Selection.

  • Fixed a crash that could occur in splitscreen on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 when entering a match.

Known Issues

For a complete list of known issues in Rocket League, check out our Known Issues page.

Changed files in this update

Windows TAGame Win Depot 252951
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link