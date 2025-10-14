Haunted Hallows is here, and with it comes our Up to No Good LTM. The ball is as light as a balloon, and the last team to touch it before it hits the ground scores!

Ball Physics The ball launches quickly upwards on contact, then floats gently back down, mimicking the feel of hitting a balloon into the air!

Airtime The longer the ball stays airborne, the more points it’s worth. The ball emits lightning each time its point value increases.

Scoring Rules Before kickoff, you’ll notice a wall of fog above the field. In order to make the ball scorable, you’ll need to bounce it above the fog wall threshold. An effect on the ball displays which team touched the ball last once it’s scorable. While the ball is scorable, the last team to touch the ball before it hits the ground scores.

The ball does not reset after a team scores!