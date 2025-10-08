Build Updated to ver. 0.09C prototype

- New Shaders Fix in Nirwana

- New Rogue Combat Mechanic

- Treasure Chest Added

- Portal Fix state and input free

- Some additional Dead Golems

- Some additional Jenger animal

- Change Aim-Shoot POI

- Add some wood_orc

- Adaptive Keyboard-Controller hint

- Charged Wait Attack - Knight

- Add Menu Return to Main Menu

- Fix Shortcut to SavePoint

- Slingshot damage to enemies