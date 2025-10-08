 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20299840
Update notes via Steam Community

Welcome, Survivor!

We're releasing another update for version 0.9. The changes are as follows:

  • Added an option to temporarily take over Auto-Aim by holding Left Mouse Button or flicking the Right Stick

  • Added mid-run saving of meta-progress (Specialization Points & Money Collected) for extra safety

  • Added functionality to sort values in the Game Over Damage Panel

  • Improved formatting of certain numbers displayed in-game

  • Zombies should no longer move underground after being slammed by the Derailer

  • Max HP can no longer drop below 10 (previously, replacing Glass of Milk in some cases could result in negative HP and a soft-lock)

  • Applied additional balance tweaks for Horde scaling

  • Medic’s Medical Drone now takes slightly longer to switch modes (0.25 s → 0.75 s).

  • Fixed display of super-long (over 24h) Endless/Infinite records on the Arena selection screen.

  • Fixed incorrect descriptions for Bleeding and Toxified statuses

  • Fixed occasional collision issues with the Derailer zombie

  • Fixed Dog Eat Dog achievement triggering even when the boss wasn’t killed by another boss

  • Devil’s Deal now deals 5% damage every tick instead of 10% (also fixed Chinese localization, which previously displayed 2% HP/s instead of 10% HP/5 s)

  • Skip Rope now shows a 0–5 value on the item panel and the total collected points only in the detailed description

  • Added missing Chinese flavor text for Schrödinger’s Cat

Remember: If you encounter any crashes or freezes, please remember to check out the Troubleshooting Guide for info on how to either fix them and/or how to best report them to us.

More improvements and additions are coming, so keep up your feedback and suggestions!

Stay awesome, ㅤㅤ

Awesome Games Studio

