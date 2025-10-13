 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20299819 Edited 13 October 2025 – 13:06:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,


Due to a Unity engine security issue, we’re releasing a Hotfix update for the game.

You can read more about the security issue here: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

Changed files in this update

Windows Project Pingu Windows Depot 684451
