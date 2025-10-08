 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20299788
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed:

1. Fixed the error in the text description of store items

2. Fixed the issue where the poison death effect does not disappear

3. Fixed the issue where battles cannot proceed normally because monsters are not activated during combat

