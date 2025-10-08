General
- This update includes a fix for a Unity security vulnerability.
- This update includes a change to the game's general water system in preparation for updates and improvements to swimming as well as other planned gameplay fixes. The new system should be functional; however, we ask that players please report any problems they encounter that involve water or swimming not functioning properly in the game via bug reports on our Discord.
- Following this update, players in the Silent Plains may encounter an unfinished area that is blocked off by invisible walls. This area will be fully opened for players to explore in our November game update.
World
- Demith villagers have decided to temporarily accept ogres and dire lords as equals (note: world factions will be reworked in the future and class/race standing modifiers will be re-added to various populations when that occurs).
- The Wander Guardian in Avendyr's Pass should no longer attack Dire Lords on sight (note: world factions will be reworked in the future and class/race standing modifiers will be re-added to various populations when that occurs).
- Many gathering nodes that were previously inaccessible due to invisible walls in Thronefast and Avendyr's Pass should now be accessible. Some nodes may still be inaccessible depending on their location.
- Lieutenant Fion Iridia and Magelord Khro'kamon in Black Rose Keep now have a chance to appear more often but will appear less predictably.
- Made several adjustments to Black Rose Keep to help reduce the chance that NPCs might aggro from rooms above or below where players are standing.
Bug Fixes
- Fix for an engine resource leak that would cause players to experience a client crash during play.
- Fixes for several issues that would cause characters to become stuck and unable to log back in after disconnecting from the game.
- Corrected improper zoneline to Eastern Plains in Avendyr's Pass.
- Corrected bad collision in several areas of Avendyr's Pass.
- Fixed an issue where crafted items would sometimes lose their stats after being looted from a player's corpse.
- Possible fix for dead NPCs sometimes moving back to where they were before they entered combat.
- The Unmortal Barrage ability used by some NPCs in Halnir cave should now properly heal the NPC, rather than the player.
- Fix for the echo in Halnir Cave, so says and shouts shouldn't get duplicated in there anymore.
- Potential fix for characters getting stuck in Black Rose Keep after death.
- Skitterfang Spiders in Thronefast should no longer be quite so sensitive to the presence of adventurers who are simply walking along the path high above their cavernous lair, although they will still react violently to adventurers who enter their lair.
- The Lost Mining Crew in Thronefast should no longer claw their way out of the ground to attack adventurers on the road above them, although they will still be hostile to anyone who intrudes upon their resting place below.
- Fix for several places in Halnir Cave where collision was not loading properly.
- Dire Lord's Essence Thief ability should no longer be able to hit enemies through walls.
- Fix for an issue that prevented LoS checks on NPC abilities that use splash damage projectiles from functioning properly.
NPCs
- Summoned wolves no longer grant experience when killed.
- Players will now correctly mine rock golems, instead of trying to skin them.
