Adjustments
Reduced the border size of UI windows.
Optimized performance.
Event Period Oct. 1 – Oct. 7: The 10x drop rate event has ended.
Fixes
Fixed an issue where the screen would occasionally turn black when returning to the base.
Changed files in this update