8 October 2025 Build 20299737 Edited 8 October 2025 – 09:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Adjustments

  • Reduced the border size of UI windows.

  • Optimized performance.

  • Event Period Oct. 1 – Oct. 7: The 10x drop rate event has ended.

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the screen would occasionally turn black when returning to the base.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3376851
