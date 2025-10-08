Aethermancers!

We’re releasing another hotfix update that addresses some of the more critical bugs recently reported.

Patch Notes 0.3.2.1 (Hotfix)

Small Changes and Improvements

The game now creates additional backup savegames after finishing a run and keeps them for the recent 5 runs you did

Bug Fixes

Patched a recently discovered security issue with Unity

Fixed Garden District rest site merchant sometimes offering common equipment

Fixed issue where players were unable to confirm or decline the initial data tracking popup

Fixed issue when loading a savegame from the demo during a run in Forbidden Fortress

Fixed some areas failing to spawn an epic loot drop

Fixed rare softlock with enemy monster attempting an action twice

Fixed Haste resetting free actions without actually triggering the haste effect

Fixed shifted monsters default attack Aether not updating

Fixed Sphinx being able to learn attacks in certain situations

Fixed Inventory Artifact display only showing 4 artifacts instead of 5

Fixed a bug where players could get a duplicate starting monster

Looking Ahead

This update only includes some of the more pressing and immediate bugfixes.

We are also hard at work on a larger update that will include a lot more bugfixes, balance changes and frequently requested Quality of Life improvements.

We also plan to share an overall Roadmap for Early Access early next week!

Demo Savegame Transfer

When playing the demo on Windows, your save file will automatically transfer to the Early Access version of the game.

But if you played the demo on the Steamdeck, the save doesn't transfer automatically (as the file path for the savegames for the demo there is slightly different).

How to Transfer the Demo Savegame from Steamdeck:

Open the file browser on the Steamdeck

Go to Desktop Mode by holding the power button and selecting Switch to desktop mode

In desktop mode, find and open the Dolphin file manager from the application menu or by searching for it

Locate the file paths.

Steam deck demo Path: home/.local/share/Steam/steamapps/compatdata/3462260/pfx/drive_c/users/steamuser/AppData/LocalLow/moi rai games/aethermancer/randomnumbers/savefileslotnumber



Early access Path: home/.local/share/Steam/steamapps/compatdata/2288470/pfx/drive_c/users/steamuser/AppData/LocalLow/moi rai games//aethermancer/randomnumbers/savefileslotnumber



If you do NOT have a savefile made already

Make sure to create a folder with a savefileslotnumber (for example called: 1),

Paste the savefile in the savefileslotnumber while the game is running

If you DO already have a savefile made in early access that you want to override