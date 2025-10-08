 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20299527 Edited 8 October 2025 – 12:46:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Aethermancers!

We’re releasing another hotfix update that addresses some of the more critical bugs recently reported.

Patch Notes 0.3.2.1 (Hotfix)

Small Changes and Improvements

  • The game now creates additional backup savegames after finishing a run and keeps them for the recent 5 runs you did

Bug Fixes

  • Patched a recently discovered security issue with Unity

  • Fixed Garden District rest site merchant sometimes offering common equipment

  • Fixed issue where players were unable to confirm or decline the initial data tracking popup

  • Fixed issue when loading a savegame from the demo during a run in Forbidden Fortress

  • Fixed some areas failing to spawn an epic loot drop

  • Fixed rare softlock with enemy monster attempting an action twice

  • Fixed Haste resetting free actions without actually triggering the haste effect

  • Fixed shifted monsters default attack Aether not updating

  • Fixed Sphinx being able to learn attacks in certain situations

  • Fixed Inventory Artifact display only showing 4 artifacts instead of 5

  • Fixed a bug where players could get a duplicate starting monster

Looking Ahead

This update only includes some of the more pressing and immediate bugfixes.

We are also hard at work on a larger update that will include a lot more bugfixes, balance changes and frequently requested Quality of Life improvements.

We also plan to share an overall Roadmap for Early Access early next week!

Demo Savegame Transfer

When playing the demo on Windows, your save file will automatically transfer to the Early Access version of the game.

But if you played the demo on the Steamdeck, the save doesn't transfer automatically (as the file path for the savegames for the demo there is slightly different).

How to Transfer the Demo Savegame from Steamdeck:

Open the file browser on the Steamdeck

  • Go to Desktop Mode by holding the power button and selecting Switch to desktop mode

  • In desktop mode, find and open the Dolphin file manager from the application menu or by searching for it 

Locate the file paths.

  • Steam deck demo Path: home/.local/share/Steam/steamapps/compatdata/3462260/pfx/drive_c/users/steamuser/AppData/LocalLow/moi rai games/aethermancer/randomnumbers/savefileslotnumber

  • Early access Path: home/.local/share/Steam/steamapps/compatdata/2288470/pfx/drive_c/users/steamuser/AppData/LocalLow/moi rai games//aethermancer/randomnumbers/savefileslotnumber

If you do NOT have a savefile made already

  • Make sure to create a folder with a savefileslotnumber (for example called: 1),

  • Paste the savefile in the savefileslotnumber while the game is running

If you DO already have a savefile made in early access that you want to override

  • Delete the savegame inside the game first

  • Paste the savefile in the savefileslotnumber

