Aethermancers!
We’re releasing another hotfix update that addresses some of the more critical bugs recently reported.
Patch Notes 0.3.2.1 (Hotfix)
Small Changes and Improvements
The game now creates additional backup savegames after finishing a run and keeps them for the recent 5 runs you did
Bug Fixes
Patched a recently discovered security issue with Unity
Fixed Garden District rest site merchant sometimes offering common equipment
Fixed issue where players were unable to confirm or decline the initial data tracking popup
Fixed issue when loading a savegame from the demo during a run in Forbidden Fortress
Fixed some areas failing to spawn an epic loot drop
Fixed rare softlock with enemy monster attempting an action twice
Fixed Haste resetting free actions without actually triggering the haste effect
Fixed shifted monsters default attack Aether not updating
Fixed Sphinx being able to learn attacks in certain situations
Fixed Inventory Artifact display only showing 4 artifacts instead of 5
Fixed a bug where players could get a duplicate starting monster
Looking Ahead
This update only includes some of the more pressing and immediate bugfixes.
We are also hard at work on a larger update that will include a lot more bugfixes, balance changes and frequently requested Quality of Life improvements.
We also plan to share an overall Roadmap for Early Access early next week!
Demo Savegame Transfer
When playing the demo on Windows, your save file will automatically transfer to the Early Access version of the game.
But if you played the demo on the Steamdeck, the save doesn't transfer automatically (as the file path for the savegames for the demo there is slightly different).
How to Transfer the Demo Savegame from Steamdeck:
Open the file browser on the Steamdeck
Go to Desktop Mode by holding the power button and selecting Switch to desktop mode
In desktop mode, find and open the Dolphin file manager from the application menu or by searching for it
Locate the file paths.
Steam deck demo Path: home/.local/share/Steam/steamapps/compatdata/3462260/pfx/drive_c/users/steamuser/AppData/LocalLow/moi rai games/aethermancer/randomnumbers/savefileslotnumber
Early access Path: home/.local/share/Steam/steamapps/compatdata/2288470/pfx/drive_c/users/steamuser/AppData/LocalLow/moi rai games//aethermancer/randomnumbers/savefileslotnumber
If you do NOT have a savefile made already
Make sure to create a folder with a savefileslotnumber (for example called: 1),
Paste the savefile in the savefileslotnumber while the game is running
If you DO already have a savefile made in early access that you want to override
Delete the savegame inside the game first
Paste the savefile in the savefileslotnumber
Changed files in this update