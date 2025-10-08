The current playtest of Fading Echo hides a lot more than meets the eye. Some secrets are right under your nose, others... a little further off the path. 👀

We’ve seen how creative you’ve already been exploring every nook of Corel and we love it. So, we thought it was time to share a few hints about things that might’ve escaped your radar.

And of course, if you manage to find the things we mention here, don’t hesitate to share them with us on our Discord. We can’t wait to see your discoveries! 💬

💎 Chests and Secrets – The Great Corel Hunt

Let’s start with everyone’s favorite topic: chests.

During your journey through Corel, you’ve probably stumbled upon a few — tucked behind cliffs, hidden in corners, or teasing you from just out of reach.

We’ve noticed some of you have been very dedicated to tracking them all down (yes, we see you, chest hunters 👀). So here’s the truth: there are 16 chests in total.

Each one rewards you with a bit of EXP when opened, so every discovery not only feeds your curiosity, but your progression too.

Some are very sneaky. So don’t worry if your count doesn’t quite match yet, it just means there are still discoveries waiting for you.

Might be worth starting a new run just to find them all, don’t you think? 😉



🏰 The Bastion’s Summit – A World in View

During your adventure, you’ll come across a key location at the heart of Corel: the Bastion. This fortress plays a vital role, it’s where you can enhance your character once you’ve managed to connect the different sources to it.

But the Grand Hall isn’t the only part worth exploring. Did you know you can actually climb to the roof?

Up there, a small cinematic will play, and more importantly, you’ll get one of the most beautiful views in all of Corel.

From the top, you can spot the four distinct regions of the world, a perfect glimpse of what Fading Echo has in store for the future.

It’s also a great way to get a little closer to our good friend, the Last Wonder.



🌳 The Big Tree – A Glimpse Into the Future

Speaking of Corel’s regions , the only one you’re supposed to be able to explore right now is the Volcano. Well… supposed to.

There is a way to reach the Big Tree region and even explore it a bit. But getting there won’t be easy.

You’ll need a good dose of creativity and a solid understanding of elemental reactions to pull it off.

There’s no extra story waiting there, it’s simply a sneak peek at another environment beyond the Volcano, a little taste of what Fading Echo will offer in the future.

That’s the only hint we’re giving you. Good luck, explorers. 🌱



🔥 Elemental Shortcuts – Bending the Rules

Remember that zone shown in the screenshot below?

What if we told you it’s actually possible to keep exploring the Volcano without even solving that puzzle? 👀

Yep, it’s true. Sometimes, the devs leave doors that can be… well, walked around.

It’s also a nice reminder that Fading Echo rewards players who get creative, those who experiment with elements and think outside the usual path.

Oh, you were hoping for a hint on how to do it? Sorry… not this time. 😏



✨ One Last Surprise

Before we wrap up, here’s one more for the road.

When you first discover the Bastion, the game introduces you to the perk system, a way to enhance your character and shape your own unique playstyle.

It’s mentioned that some perks are hidden throughout the world of Corel… and, well, surprise, there’s one waiting for you in this playtest.

Good luck finding it!



🌊 Flow with us

✨ Wishlist Fading Echo

Steam | Epic Games Store | PlayStation Store | Xbox Store

💬 Join the Echoverse on Discord

And follow the adventure:

YouTube | TikTok | Instagram

📝 Sign Up for the Alpha Playtest

https://fadingecho.firstlook.gg/signup/playtest