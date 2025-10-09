 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Megabonk Football Manager 26 Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 October 2025 Build 20299453 Edited 9 October 2025 – 14:59:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

What if… Germany had invaded England during WW2? This hypothesis has been studied multiple times and been ported to wargames of different sizes and scopes for years.

 

Now, it’s time for you to discover it with the latest SGS title, Sealion (from the German code name of the operation).

 

In this turn-based grand strategic simulation, you play the German High Command attempting to cross the channel, land and conquer southern England to end WW2 in victory… or you play the embattled British forces, defeated in the Battle of Britain but not yet broken and ready to put a last stand for survival… in which direction will fate move?  This is now yours to discover.

 

Fight the a-Historical full campaign, or the two smaller scenarios covering key moments of the operation.

 

The game is a new grand production of the team that brought you all those strategic and operational simulations of so many conflicts. Try and enjoy a unique WW2 simulation, in the spirit of SGS Operation Downfall and other hypothetical but plausible campaigns

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link