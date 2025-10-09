What if… Germany had invaded England during WW2? This hypothesis has been studied multiple times and been ported to wargames of different sizes and scopes for years.

Now, it’s time for you to discover it with the latest SGS title, Sealion (from the German code name of the operation).

In this turn-based grand strategic simulation, you play the German High Command attempting to cross the channel, land and conquer southern England to end WW2 in victory… or you play the embattled British forces, defeated in the Battle of Britain but not yet broken and ready to put a last stand for survival… in which direction will fate move? This is now yours to discover.

Fight the a-Historical full campaign, or the two smaller scenarios covering key moments of the operation.

The game is a new grand production of the team that brought you all those strategic and operational simulations of so many conflicts. Try and enjoy a unique WW2 simulation, in the spirit of SGS Operation Downfall and other hypothetical but plausible campaigns