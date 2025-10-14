Split the Main Menu and added a new Base Menu for easier management and smoother repeat runs.

Added new Power-Up: “Exit Strategy.” Increases SP gained when returning after clearing a floor.

Added Floor 7, the first level of the Third Layer.

[Limited-Time] To celebrate Wizardry’s 44th anniversary, we’re giving all players 1,000 SP! First-time players will now start the game with 1,300 SP total (300 base + 1,000 bonus).

Treasure chests now open instantly if no traps are present.

Added animations to several click-wait scenes.

Adjusted melee class attack count formula – characters now gain extra attack counts at lower levels.

Increased the drop rate of rare items.

Adjusted the SP gain formula — increased SP rewards on Floors 2 and 3.

Buffed all “★★★★” and higher weapons (faster swing speed → more attacks per turn).

Increased AC of all “★★★” and higher shields by +1.