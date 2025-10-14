1．New Content Highlights
Added Floor 7, the first level of the Third Layer.
Added return feature after clearing a floor (boss defeated). Returning grants a small SP bonus.
Added new Power-Up: “Exit Strategy.” Increases SP gained when returning after clearing a floor.
Split the Main Menu and added a new Base Menu for easier management and smoother repeat runs.
2．Balance Adjustments and Improvements
[Limited-Time] To celebrate Wizardry’s 44th anniversary, we’re giving all players 1,000 SP! First-time players will now start the game with 1,300 SP total (300 base + 1,000 bonus).
Treasure chests now open instantly if no traps are present.
Added animations to several click-wait scenes.
Adjusted melee class attack count formula – characters now gain extra attack counts at lower levels.
Increased the drop rate of rare items.
Adjusted the SP gain formula — increased SP rewards on Floors 2 and 3.
Buffed all “★★★★” and higher weapons (faster swing speed → more attacks per turn).
Increased AC of all “★★★” and higher shields by +1.
Various other improvements.
3．Bug Fixes
The following bugs/issues have been fixed:
Fixed an issue where the Priest spell “Cure Zenith” displayed incorrect description text that did not match its actual effect.
Fixed various minor bugs to improve the overall experience.
Changed files in this update