Major 14 October 2025 Build 20299402 Edited 14 October 2025 – 08:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1．New Content Highlights

  • Added Floor 7, the first level of the Third Layer.

  • Added return feature after clearing a floor (boss defeated). Returning grants a small SP bonus.

  • Added new Power-Up: “Exit Strategy.” Increases SP gained when returning after clearing a floor.

  • Split the Main Menu and added a new Base Menu for easier management and smoother repeat runs.

2．Balance Adjustments and Improvements

  • [Limited-Time] To celebrate Wizardry’s 44th anniversary, we’re giving all players 1,000 SP! First-time players will now start the game with 1,300 SP total (300 base + 1,000 bonus).

  • Treasure chests now open instantly if no traps are present.

  • Added animations to several click-wait scenes.

  • Adjusted melee class attack count formula – characters now gain extra attack counts at lower levels.

  • Increased the drop rate of rare items.

  • Adjusted the SP gain formula — increased SP rewards on Floors 2 and 3.

  • Buffed all “★★★★” and higher weapons (faster swing speed → more attacks per turn).

  • Increased AC of all “★★★” and higher shields by +1.

  • Various other improvements.

3．Bug Fixes
The following bugs/issues have been fixed:

  • Fixed an issue where the Priest spell “Cure Zenith” displayed incorrect description text that did not match its actual effect.

  • Fixed various minor bugs to improve the overall experience.

For the latest updates on bug fixes, click here:

Note: You will be redirected to an external site.

