8 October 2025 Build 20299274 Edited 8 October 2025 – 15:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Bankers! 💼

We’ve released a new hotfix to improve the gameplay experience. Here’s what’s new:

  • Polish language added.

  • Improved Tab selection UX.

  • All repetitive systems moved to pooling, making optimization much better.

  • Fixed various worker-related bugs.

  • Soydan bug fixed.

  • Fixed an issue where total money did not reset after withdrawing from the ATM — it now resets properly.

  • Fixed the withdraw UI bug that appeared while the cashier was working.

  • Implemented several code improvements.

  • Overall performance enhanced.

  • The game now continues running in the background when returning to desktop.

  • Big Safe, Apartment and Large Bank content will be added in future updates.

📌 Roadmap and Upcoming Fixes

Your feedback is very valuable to us. Please share any issues you encounter.

Thank you for your support and happy gaming! 🎮✨

