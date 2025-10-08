Hello Bankers! 💼

We’ve released a new hotfix to improve the gameplay experience. Here’s what’s new:

Polish language added.

Improved Tab selection UX .

All repetitive systems moved to pooling , making optimization much better .

Fixed various worker-related bugs .

Soydan bug fixed.

Fixed an issue where total money did not reset after withdrawing from the ATM — it now resets properly.

Fixed the withdraw UI bug that appeared while the cashier was working.

Implemented several code improvements .

Overall performance enhanced.

The game now continues running in the background when returning to desktop.

Big Safe, Apartment and Large Bank content will be added in future updates.

Your feedback is very valuable to us. Please share any issues you encounter.

Thank you for your support and happy gaming! 🎮✨



Don’t forget to check out our other games! 🎮