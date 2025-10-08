Today, we’ve rounded up and will be covering some of the bug fixes and improvements that we’ve made to the game today and over the past few weeks. If you’d like to catch up on every fixed bug, then be sure to check out the changelog section on our website .

Shells that ignored armor when reversing fix

Over the last week, you may have encountered instances where an enemy shell penetrated your armor when it really shouldn’t have. In some cases, hits from API and APHE shells ignored the armor of a tank that was moving away from the player firing at it. This bug was a result of the explosion being incorrectly calculated, which resulted in it exploding behind the armor, despite the fact that the impact of the shell itself and the secondary fragments worked correctly.

This problem was very apparent and noticeable, but its correction required a complicated fix, as the error could only be repeated in online battles, making finding the reason behind it significantly harder. With solid reports and time though we managed to find the root of the problem and solved it.

Incorrect behavior of secondary fragments

This fix relates to the interaction of secondary fragments (spall) from kinetic and chemical shells when coming into contact with certain vehicle modules that had already been destroyed, the most important of these being fuel tanks and spall liners.

After being destroyed, these modules should be completely excluded from the tank’s damage model and should not provide any additional protection. Due to a bug however, these already destroyed modules could, in some cases, still interact with secondary fragments (and HE impacts), thereby reducing the post-penetration effects of the connecting projectile.

The problem has now been fixed. Now, destroyed modules will no longer affect secondary fragments or protect against high explosive impacts. The modules affected are those that “dissolve” in the hit cam after being destroyed. This change won’t affect permanent modules such as the cannon breech or engine. These will continue to interact with shells and secondary fragments when destroyed.

A compass for pilots

You can now enable the compass display at the top of the screen in third-person view on planes and helicopters. You can find the corresponding options in the Air Battle Settings and Helicopter Battle Settings.

Naval battles interface fixes

You’ve reported that the interface would sometimes display incorrectly during long naval battles. Icons would change, elements would shift, and text would become unreadable. Unfortunately, this bug didn’t always happen, and even when it did, the cause wasn’t immediately obvious. We’ve finally found the root of the problem and fixed it. The interface is now back in order.

That’s not all

Check out the full list of fixes and improvements in the update notes below! Here’s some: a bug that could occasionally cause some targets to disappear from the radar indicator of ground vehicles has been fixed. Numerous audio improvements and fixes were made, including the sound of tank guns on enemy and allied ground vehicles, which were adjusted to improve the perceived range and direction of fire. A bug that could cause a player to be kicked of a nuclear aircraft when the TADS vehicle of some Multi-Vehicle SAM systems were destroyed was fixed, as well as a number of other issues related to Multi-Vehicle SAM systems.

Previous Updates:

Today's Update: 2.49.0.49

Aircraft

F/A-18C Late (Germany) — a bug that made it impossible to guide APKWS II M282 and APKWS II M151 missiles has been fixed. ( Report ).

Su-27SM — the position of the MFD page with the artificial horizon in the cockpit has been fixed. ( Report ).

Su-17 (all variants), Su-22 (all variants) — polyurethane foam fuel tank filler has been added to wing fuel tanks. This reduces the likelihood of a fire or explosion when hit.

F/A-18C Early, F/A-18C (Germany), F/A-18C Late (Germany), CF-188 — icons for the GBU-12 have been changed. ( Report ).

Ground Vehicles

A bug where some destructible modules, for example fuel tanks and spall liners would continue to affect secondary fragments and HE damage after being destroyed has been fixed. Said modules only include those that disappear after being destroyed. Permanent modules such as the cannon breech or engine still interact with shells and secondary fragments when destroyed as normal.

BM Oplot-T — the thickness of the turret roof has been increased from 25 mm to 45 mm.

BM Oplot-T — a bug that caused the specific area on the turret roof to have no armor has been fixed. ( Report ).

Graphics

A bug where countermeasures hitting the ground would leave a very large crater has been fixed. ( Report ).

A bug in cockpit view that made everything appear darker when SSAA and TSR were enabled has been fixed. ( Report ).

Interface