🍂Autumn Event Starts 🍂

We will now run a limited event to celebrate Autumn for the next 3 weeks (until the 31st of October).



During this time you can drop 20 exclusive autumn items! There will be 4 for each rarity. The chances to drop event items are also significantly higher than before :) so everyone should get some!

After October 31th the items will no longer be dropable.

So exchange, exchange, exchange and open your chests!

New supporter items: the SQUIRRELS 🐿️🐿️🐿️

This contains 3 skins and 3 hats (their wings). Calabrian Black Squirrel, Eastern Grey Squirrel and the Eurasian Red Squirrel! This helps us to support the ongoing development and cosmetics creation, we want to Bongo as long as possible!

Get them each, or get the 33% discount if you grab all them. 🐿️🐿️🐿️

I have some super cool stuff planned for winter, so stay tuned and don't forget to update your game!

Patch notes: