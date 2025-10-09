Over the past several months we have seen extraordinary creativity from our growing community in the Steam Workshop.

v1.6.0 focuses on improvements to Mod Support, drastically simplifying many workflows and adding new capabilities to assist our modding community.

Release Notes

Mod Support (v1.1.0)

New Features

Custom air traffic. Mods can now include additional models for inclusion in the flying traffic that appears throughout Dystopika.

Custom Soundtracks . Mods can now include custom music which will be added to the music selector on the City Setting screen

Custom Fonts. Mods can now include custom fonts for use on the Custom Text prop

New Video Tutorials for Getting Started

Several new videos have been added to modding.voidswithin.com to help modders with common workflows.

Quality of Life Improvements

ModKit Wizard has been completely overhauled to more quickly accomplish common workflows like setting up a district or making a building tile from a model.

Improved ModKit upgrading processes to prevent conflicts

Mod Authors can now include a minor version increment (e.g. "1.6")

Tilt components can now be added to modded props

Districts can now be categorized as District, Megastructure or Utility. This has no impact on gameplay, just the header that displays when the district is selected.

Tiles can now be configured for a single large building, whereas previously a "small" version for the initial build state was required. A Starting Height offset field has been added to configure the starting position.

Bug Fixes

Exporting a compiled mod will no longer clear the entire mod install directory

Fixed several errors related to uploading mods to Steam using the Mod Manager.

Fixed a bug where mod thumbnail images were uploading at an incorrect resolution and will now display a warning if the thumbnail is larger than Steam limitations

Renaming a mod will no longer cause conflicts with older version

Fixed a bug related to cross-mod collision of Shaders

The Out of Bounds area will no longer block weather effects from showing on surrounding landscapes.

Game Updates (v1.6.0)

Legal

In addition to the Steam Subscriber Agreement, Dystopika now includes a detailed EULA and Privacy Policy. This is primarily in service to the mod support and outlining what is and isn't OK to do with our ModKit while also establishing broader privacy compliance.

Yes, legal updates are decidedly unsexy but necessary.

Quality of Life improvements

Cities can be loaded directly from the Edit City screen

Improved Steamdeck on screen keyboard handling

Minor Changes

Mod Support beta warning will no longer appear for cities created 1.6.0 or later.

Create/Edit city screen layouts has been adjusted

Some volumetric lighting on Blimps have been adjusted

Hover/select effect on some props has been adjusted and now highlight additional parts of the prop.

Monorail prop has received a small visual update

Sound FX have been added to the Rain and Heavy Rain weather presets.

Bugs